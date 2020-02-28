Dairy Free Creamer Market New Tech Developments 2027

The US dairy free creamer market is accounted to US$ 3,750.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,989.1 Mn by 2027.

Rising prevalence of lactose intolerance condition and increasing health consciousness amongst consumers has bolstered the growth of US dairy free creamer market.Plant-based products and ingredients are becoming more popular in the US. This is mainly due to the fact that consumers are growing increasingly more interested in sustainability and health. Consumers are increasingly adopting these products into their regular diet. Moreover, the rise in the number of vegan population and people who are reducing their meat consumption, also called flexitarians provide a lucrative opportunity for the dairy free creamer market over the forecast period. Wide range of creamers such as coconut, almond, and hazelnut, among others are available in the market, which further provides a variety of option for the customers.

Dairy free creamers are used in various types of recipes. It is mostly used in baked products and coffee. Dairy free creamer is used as a substitute for milk and milk creamers as it does not affect the taste of the products. Dairy free creamer is also used as a milk substitute in custards and other creamy desserts to enhance the taste. Different type of creamers, such as coconut, hazelnut, and soy creamer, are used for preparing different type of dishes. For instance, dairy-free creamer has a perfect consistency for making flaky, tender, healthy biscuits.The US dairy free creamer market by flavor has been categorized in original, french vanilla, chocolate, coconut, hazelnut, others. The demand for original flavored dairy free creamer is rising due to growing demand from the food and beverage processing industry. The original or unflavored dairy free creamer is entirely gluten-free and does not contain any genetically modified organisms. People are inclining more towards plant based food which is bound to expand the original flavor dairy free creamer market in the coming years.

On the basis of end use, the US dairy free creamer market has been segmented into food and beverage processing, bakery products and ice creams, RTD beverages, infant food prepared and packaged food, others. Under end use segment, bakery products & ice creams is the leading segment in the US dairy free creamer market. There has been a high growth in the application of dairy free creamer in the bakery products & ice creams production. Some of the popular dairy free creamer bakery products include Mississippi mud pie, apple pies, gluten-free pie crust, vegan chocolate cherry tartlets, raspberry lemon cake with a frosting of vegan free creamer, gluten-free strawberry cheesecakes, frozen cold brew cookies, and gluten-free puddings. The wide range of application of on dairy creamer for production of bakery products and ice cream boost the growth of the dairy free creamer market.

Few of the recent developments in the US dairy free creamer market are listed below:

2019: Starbucks partnered with Nestlé for launching a line of creamers to reach more customers at home

2019: Blue Diamond Growers expanded their extensive Almond Breeze product line with the addition of Almond Breeze Almondmilk Horchata

2018: So Delicious Dairy Free launched its new line of Oatmilk Frozen Desserts. With the oat milk category continuing to grow, So Delicious is first-to-market nationwide with its oat milk is frozen desserts, which are crafted with smooth oat milk and blended with delicious flavors

2016: Laird Superfood has entered into a partnership agreement with Azure Standard of Dufur, Oregon for the nationwide distribution of the company’s award-winning coffee and superfood products.

