Cycling Equipment Market 2019: Industry Growth, Size, Share, Analysis & Forecast 2025
The global Cycling Equipment market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Cycling Equipment market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Cycling Equipment market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Cycling Equipment market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Cycling Equipment market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Adidas
Nike
Specialized Bicycle
MERIDA
TREK
Capo
Assos
Rapha
Giant
Trek
Hero Cycles
Merida
Fuji Bikes
Trinx Bikes
Scott Sports
Atlas
Laux Bike
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Cycles
Cycling Apparel
Cycling Accessories
Segment by Application
Professional Cycling
Amateur Cycling
Each market player encompassed in the Cycling Equipment market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Cycling Equipment market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
