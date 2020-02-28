Cranial and Facial Implants Market Demand, Trends, Growth Scope, Forecast to 2027 – Stryker, KLS Martin, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Integra LifeSciences, OsteoMed, Medartis, MATRIX SURGICAL, Calavera Surgical Design, Xilloc Medical B.V.

Facial and cranial implants are majorly used during the reconstruction procedures on detection of the cranial defects. These defects can generally arise by infections, injuries, or malignancies. Cranial reconstruction is required to protect the intracranial structures, restore the skull and normalize the hemodynamics of the cerebrum. Facial implants can be used even as a part of cosmetic surgery to improve facial contours and provide a harmonious balance.

The Cranial and facial implants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing number of hospital admissions due to accidents and injuries and increasing number of cosmetic procedures performed across the globe. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness regarding aesthetics among populace.

The Global cranial and facial implants market market is segmented on the basis of type, material and end user. Based type, the market is segmented as cranial implants and facial implants. On the basis of the material the market is segmented as polymethyl methacrylate, porous polyethylene, and titanium. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as hospitals, specialty clinics and ambulatory surgical centers.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global cranial and facial implants market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The cranial and facial implants market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Report analyzes factors affecting cranial and facial implants market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cranial and facial implants market in these regions.

