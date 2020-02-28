Contract Logistics Market to reach US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 – Deutsche Post AG, XPO Logistics Inc., Kuehne + Nagel International AG, CEVA Logistics AG, DB Schenker

Global contract logistics market is expected to grow from US$ 203.9 Bn in 2017 to US$ 298.8 Bn by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2018 and 2025.

Distribution management is a critical function involved in the supply chain that can lead to cost savings in the overall supply chain. An organized distribution network saves significant money for the businesses the costs to store them for longer times at the warehouses is eliminated. Inventory stored at warehouses incur costs to the businesses. Rent, interest payments, insurance taxes about the stock stored coupled with depreciation and obsolescence of the product add to the costs.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Deutsche Post AG

2. GEODIS

3. DB Schenker

4. Hitachi Transport System, Ltd.

5. Kuehne + Nagel International AG

6. XPO Logistics, Inc.

7. Ryder System, Inc.

8. CEVA Logistics AG

9. Neovia Logistics Services, LLC

10. UPS Supply Chain Solutions

The services offered by logistics firms add substantial value to the manufacturing companies. These firms help different companies to reduce weak points that outcomes in loss of revenue or profits and further help to assure maximal profitability. Contract logistic companies specialize in several logistics operations which offer network analysis, mode network optimization, warehousing, management of vendor compliance, and other logistics operations. Distribution management is, therefore a great value-added service in the contract logistics market.

