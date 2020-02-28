Composite Materials Market Trends, Revenue Share & Opportunity Status Analyzed during 2018 to 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Composite Materials market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Composite Materials market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

In this Composite Materials market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Composite Materials market report covers the following solutions:

Segmentation

Based on resin type, the composite materials market is segmented into

Epoxy

Phenolic

Vinyl ester

Thermoplastics

Polyester

On the basis of fiber type, the composite materials market is segmented into

Carbon fiber

Glass fiber

Aramid fiber

Based on the manufacturing process, the composite materials market is segmented into

Filament Winding

Spray-up

Hand Lay-up

Pultrusion

Compression Molding

Injection Molding

Resin Infusion

Prepreg Lay-up

On the basis of end use industry, the composite materials market segment includes

Aerospace

Transportation

Construction

Marine

Electrical and Electronics

Consumer Goods

