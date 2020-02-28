Cloud Services Brokerage Market: Technological Improvements Steering Growth During 2019-2025

Cloud Services Brokerage Market Scope of the Report:

Key Trends and Opportunities

Over the coming years, the global market for cloud services brokerage is anticipated to gain substantially from the significant rise in the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises. The lack of capital in these enterprises compels them to find solutions to optimize their performance at a much reduced operational cost, which cloud services brokerage is exactly all about. The advent of pay-as-you-go pricing model is also projected to support the growth of this market in the near future. The market, however, will be hampered by the dearth of awareness and security concerns among consumers over the next few years.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Market Potential

In terms of the deployment model, public cloud is expected to bring in more traction than others in the years to come. Among organizations, large enterprises are predicted to surface as a bigger contributor to the global cloud services brokerage market in comparison to SMEs. However, SMEs are likely to register a significant rise in the demand for these solutions in the near future.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Regional Outlook

On the basis of the geography, the worldwide market for cloud services brokerage registers its presence mainly across Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Latin America is led by Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina. The U.S. and Canada are the most prominent domestic markets in North America. In Asia Pacific, China, Japan, and India have acquired the leading positions and, in the Middle East and Africa market, North Africa, GCC, and Southern Africa have surfaced as the prime domestic markets for cloud services brokerage. Europe is dominated by France, the U.K., and Germany as its key domestic markets.

Global Cloud Services Brokerage Market – Competitive Analysis

The global market for cloud services brokerage has been demonstrating a highly competitive vendor landscape. The presence of a large pool of players has intensified the degree of competition between them. Accenture is the global leader in this market. Other prominent vendors of cloud services brokerage across the world are DoubleHorn (US), IBM (US), Jamcracker (US), HPE (US), Dell (US), RightScale (US), Wipro (India), ActivePlatform (Belarus), Arrow Electronics (US), Cloudmore (Sweden), DXC Technology (US), InContinuum (Netherlands), Cognizant (US), Nephos Technologies (UK), BitTitan (US), OpenText (Canada), CloudFX (Singapore), ComputeNext (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Atos (France), Tech Mahindra (India), Cloudreach (UK), Proximitum (UK), and Neostratus (Hungary). With new players continuously entering the market, the competition within the market is likely to intensify further in the near future.

