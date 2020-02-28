Cloud Data Center Market-Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023
Description
Cloud computing is a transformation in the IT industry changing the nature of the competition within the computer industry. Organizations, such as Cisco Systems, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and IBM, believe that the cloud will be controlling the IT resources as well as helping in reducing TCO. Cloud computing revolutionizes the way IT resources are being deployed, configured, and managed. With the increase in the use of cloud computing, storage environment has also changed. There are several converging trends such as an increase in number of users, IT consumerization, and more data and devices pushing the storage environment to a new level. These technologies are not only driving the cloud market, but also pushing the use of technologies that will support cloud computing.
Cloud data center is a repository, which can be either physical or virtual used for management, storage, and transmission of data. It requires minimal maintenance cost when compared to the servers. They have their own power supply in case of electricity failure. They are cost-effective and require less resource, thereby attracting end-users to use cloud deployment rather than servers.
Market Analysis:
According to Infoholic Research, the Cloud Data Center market is expected to reach $67.5 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 28.7% during the forecast period. Businesses are reassessing their data centres and locating to different places. They are trying to use emerging technologies to build dynamic, scalable next-generation data center that will response to changing business needs without increasing the cost and overspending on service levels. Moreover, there is growing demand from North American companies as the cloud technology will help in storing data and information cost-effectively, increasing the efficiency, agility, and flexibility of the data center.
Software Analysis:
Software is the major boosting factor for the cloud data centers market. The major technology providers have joined hands with the cloud and third-party providers to offer innovative data center solutions, which enable the end-users to store their data on the cloud with better security features. The software market is further segmented into storage, server, and networking. In 2017, cloud storage had a major share of the market and is expected to reach $22.99 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.6% during the forecast period 2017–2023.
Regional Analysis:
Currently, the Americas is having the majority of the market share mainly due to advancements in technology. The market is witnessing prominent growth in countries such as the US and Canada. Americas is followed by Europe in terms of high market share. The regional government initiatives for using cloud computing and reducing the operational cost fosters the growth in the region. APAC is spending hugely in development of data centers and sharing knowledge about the use of cloud computing. LAMEA is expected to have a positive growth in the market, which will offer huge opportunities for key players to provide innovative solutions in the region.
Key Players:
The key players covered in the report are Microsoft, AWS, Cisco Systems, IBM, and Google.
Competitive Analysis:
The study covers and analyzes the Cloud Data Center market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.
Benefits:
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the cloud data center market aiming to reduce time to market for products and services, reduce operational and cooling costs, improve business efficiency, and operational performance. The report talks about software, services, service models, end-user, and regions. With the information offered, key stakeholders can know about the major trends, drivers, investments, vertical player’s initiatives, and public private partnership (PPP’s) interest toward the adoption of the technology. Further, the report provides details about the major challenges impacting market growth.
Key Stakeholders:
Data center manufacturers, network providers, software providers, data security solution vendors, policy makers, standard development organizations, investor community, university researchers, blog writers, and technology magazines.
Table of Contents
1 Industry Outlook 8
1.1 Industry Overview 8
1.2 Industry Trends 8
1.3 PESTLE Analysis 9
2 Report Outline 9
2.1 Report Scope 9
2.2 Report Summary 10
2.3 Research Methodology 11
2.4 Report Assumptions 11
7 Services: Market Size & Analysis 26
7.1 Managed Services 26
7.2 Consulting and Training 27
7.3 Integration Services 28
7.4 Maintenance Services 29
8 Service Model: Market Size & Analysis 30
8.1 SaaS 30
8.2 PaaS 31
8.3 IaaS 32
9 End-user Verticals: Market Size and Analysis 33
9.1 Overview 33
9.2 BFSI 34
9.3 Healthcare 35
9.4 Retail 36
9.5 Telecom and IT 37
9.6 Manufacturing 38
9.7 Others 39
10 Regions: Market Size and Analysis 40
10.1 Overview 40
10.2 North America 40
10.2.1 Market Size and Analysis 40
10.2.2 DRO for North America 41
10.2.3 US 42
10.2.4 Canada 42
10.3 Europe 44
10.3.1 Market Size and Analysis 44
10.3.2 DRO for Europe 45
10.3.3 UK 45
10.3.4 Germany 46
10.3.5 France 46
10.3.6 Others 47
10.4 Asia Pacific (APAC) 49
10.4.1 DRO for APAC 50
10.4.2 China 50
10.4.3 Japan 51
10.4.4 India 51
10.4.5 ANZ 52
10.4.6 Singapore 52
10.5 LAMEA (Latin America and Middle East & Africa) 54
10.5.1 DRO 54
10.5.2 Brazil 55
10.5.3 Gulf 55
11 Vendor Profiles 57
11.1 IBM 57
11.1.1 Overview 57
11.1.2 Business Units 58
11.1.3 Geographic Revenue 59
11.1.4 Business Focus 60
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis 60
11.1.6 Business Strategy 61
11.2 Google Inc. 62
11.2.1 Overview 62
11.2.2 Business Segments 63
11.2.3 Geographic Revenue 64
11.2.4 Business Focus 65
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis 65
11.2.6 Business Strategy 66
According to Infoholic Research, the cloud business is the biggest market for the company in terms of revenue. The company has opportunities in emerging markets, such as Southeast Asia and Africa, for setting up wireless network infrastructure in cities and towns as well as will grow its business opportunity in the next ten years. 67
11.3 Microsoft Corp. 67
11.3.1 Overview 67
11.3.2 Business Units 68
11.3.3 Geographic Revenue 69
11.3.4 Business Focus 70
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis 70
11.3.6 Business Strategy 71
11.4 Amazon Web Services Inc. 72
11.4.1 Overview 72
11.4.2 Business Segments 72
11.4.3 Geographic Revenue 73
11.4.4 Business Focus 74
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis 74
11.4.6 Business Strategy 75
11.5 Cisco Systems 76
11.5.1 Overview 76
11.5.2 Business Units 77
11.5.3 Geographic Presence 77
11.5.4 Business Focus 78
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis 78
11.5.6 Business Strategy 79
12 Companies to Watch for 80
12.1 365 Data Centers 80
12.2 Elastifile 80
12.3 Mesosphere 81
12.4 Nimboxx 81
12.5 Stratoscale 82
