Ceramic Tiles Market Forecast To 2027 Scrutinized In New Research

The global ceramic tiles market accounted to US$81.01 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$122.59 Bn by 2025.

Growth in the recent five years is primarily driven by two major factors, i.e. increase number of commercial and residential constructions, and performance & economic benefits.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

2. China Ceramics Co., Ltd.

3. Florida Tile, Inc.

4. GRUPO LAMOSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.

5. Kajaria Ceramics Limited

6. Porcelanosa Grupo AIE

7. PT. Muliakeramik Indahraya

8. RAK Ceramics

9. The Siam Cement Public Co. Ltd.

10. Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti SPA

The construction industry is expanding at a steady growth rate in the developed regions across the globe. While on the other hand, in the developing regions, the industry is experiencing a substantial growth rate. Investments in infrastructure construction industry is continuously growing across the globe. The major focus of investments is on the residential sectors as the global population is constantly increasing at an exponential rate, which is demanding more residential spaces. The number of new residential buildings or individual houses rose rapidly over the years in the developed as well as developing nations worldwide. The US infrastructure industry is set to continue relatively fair growth rate during the forecast period which is heavily supported by residential constructions.

The Ceramic Tiles Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Ceramic Tiles Market share and why?

What strategies are the Ceramic Tiles Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Ceramic Tiles Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Ceramic Tiles Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Ceramic Tiles Market by the end of 2025?

