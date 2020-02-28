Cash Logistics Market Evaluation for the term 2020-2025: | Brink’s Company, Cash Logistics Security, CMS Info Systems, G4S, Garda World Security

The global cash logistics market was valued at $16,500.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $30,707.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.8% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, LAMEA accounted for the highest share in the global cash logistics market.

Cash logistics service refers to the physical movement as well as handling of cash from one location to another. It consists of services such as cash-in-transit, cash management, and ATM replenishment. Physical movement of cash from one location to another is included in cash-in-transit services. Cash management consists of services such as wrapping, sorting, checking quality of bills, and others. Adoption of cash logistics services reduces operating cost, provides efficient project management, dependable infrastructure, and others.

Moreover, factors such as growth in circulation of cash, rise in demand for safe and vault for cash management, and increase in deployment of ATMs, drive the growth of the market. However, increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies and rise in adoption of digital money are expected to hinder the growth of the market. Further, production of fully automated cash-in-transit vehicle and rise in cash demand from emerging economies create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the cash logistics market.

The cash logistics market report is segment based on service, end user, and region. Based on service, the market is classified into cash management, cash-in-transit, and ATM services. Based on end user, the market is divided into financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, and others segment. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players operating in the cash logistics market include The Brink’s Company, Cash Logistics Security AG, CMS Info Systems Ltd., G4S plc., Garda World Security Corporation, Global Security Logistics Co, GSLS, Lemuir Group, Loomis, and Prosegur Cash, S.A.

Growth in the circulation of cash

The growth in circulation of currency in the economy has led to the increase in need of cash logistics solutions such as cash-management, cash-in-transit, ATM services, and others. For instance, in November 2018, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the increase of around 49,000 crores in the currency in circulation in India, which was the highest ever increase since demonetization. Adoption of cash logistics services make cash management efficient and has advantages such less chance of mistakes, efficient cash flow, and others. Therefore, rise in cash circulation boosts the growth of the global cash logistics market.

The rise in demand for safe & vault for cash management

There has always been a huge requirement for safety vaults and locks from the banking sector for cash storage and other items of value. To protect these vaults from unwanted external infiltration, the vaults are bugged with alarm arrays and anti-theft equipment. Doors, panels, and locks of these vaults have features such as emergency ventilators, embedded integrated light switches with electrical boxes, and low-cost maintenance. Considering the developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and others, rise in disposable income of the population generates demand for the safety systems and the cash management systems. The rise in number of ATMs worldwide boost the growth of the banking sector with the global ATM market estimated to reach $20 billion by 2020. These safes find a place with the ATMs to protect them from gas attacks and physical cutting ram raids or drilling.

Increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies

The rate of cash-in-transit vehicles heist has increased exponentially in recent days. For instance, the increase in cash robbery is one of the major factors in South Africa, which discourages cash logistics agencies from opting for cash payment. In the past financial years, the cash-in-transit heist increased by around 56%, which led to the reduction of cash movement by cash logistics companies. Thus, increase in cash-in-transit vehicle robberies hampers the growth of the cash logistics market.

The rise in cash demand from emerging economies

There has been a steady shift of operational bases by multinational cash logistics companies to the emerging markets, such as Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The European banking crises in 2009 led these moves, as the cash logistics companies took a big hit during the crises, with many banks and financial institutions requiting bailouts. Cash logistics companies are also moving to developing markets to expand their reach and avail first-mover advantage in these markets. The economies, such as India, China, and Brazil, have grown significantly since the global economic recession of 2008-2009. This in turn is expected to create numerous opportunities for market expansion.

Key Benefits for cash logistics market:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the cash logistics market analysis along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global cash logistics market with detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2018 to 2025 to benchmark the financial competency.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

cash logistics Key Market Segments:

By Services

Cash management

Cash-in-transit

ATM services

By End-user

Financial institutions

Retailers

Government agencies

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



