Cannabis Market to 2027: Leading Countries, Growth, Drivers, Risks, Opportunities, Forecast & Top Vendors Analysis

Cannabis market report performs geographical analysis for the major areas such as North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and India, with respect to the production, price, revenue and market share for top manufacturers.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 153,689.9 Mn in 2027 from US$ 10,838.1 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 34.5% from 2019-2027.

Key Competitors In Market are Aphria, Inc., Aurora Cannabis, Cannabis Science, Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, Medical Marijuana, Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Tikun Olam Ltd, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray, Cronos Group

During the year 2016 to 2019, various companies have made organic growth strategies in the market there are operating. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launches, product approvals and others. Companies such as VIVO Cannabis, Medical Marijuana, Inc. and others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market. For instance, in August 2019, Medical Marijuana, Inc., launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands and supply chain, announced that its subsidiary Dixie Botanicals has released new watermelon-flavored cannabidiol (CBD) gummies in response to a growing market demand for edible CBD products.

Market segmentation:

Cannabis Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Flower, Concentrates, Others); Application (Medical, Recreational); Compound (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)-Dominant, Cannabidiol (CBD)-Dominant, Balanced THC and CBD) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

