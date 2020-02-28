Cannabis Cultivation Market Estimated to Discern 2X Expansion by 2019-2025

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

Sativa, Inc.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc.

Maricann, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Aphria, Inc.

Canopy Growth Corporation

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Key trends and driver

The growth in global cannabis cultivation market is fuelled by a number of trends and drivers. Some of the key ones are elaborated below.

Use of pot by people in diseases like cancer and major injuries is leading to growth in demand in the global cannabis cultivation market. The Food and Drug administration has approved it for treatment of two rare and severe forms of epilepsy – Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome. To add on, in a recent study – The Health Effects of Cannabis and Cannabinoids – by National Academics of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, researchers have found a positive correlation of cannabis with many conditions such as dementia. In another research – “In vivo Evidence for Therapeutic Properties of Cannabidiol for Alzheimer’s Disease,” by Georgia Watt and Tim Karl – a relation between the product and treatment of Alzheimer’s is established.

As pot tourism is catching on with people, so is demand for high quality cannabis, leading to an upward growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation Market. States such as Colorado and Washington are seeing rise in the trend by as much as 51% since 2014. In 2016 alone, Colorado registered four million visitors (approximately). Canada is also witnessing a steady increase in pot tourism.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market: Regional Analysis

North America is set to demonstrate remarkable growth in the Global Cannabis Cultivation market owing to the presence of two of the largest legalized markets (Canada and United States of America). Another factor contributing here is presence of major businesses such as Canopy Growth Corporation. The Ontario-based business tripled cultivation in 2018 and is set to increase it to 5 mn sq. ft. by beginning of 2020.

Global Cannabis Cultivation Market is segmented based on:

Product Outlook

Buds

Oils

Tinctures

