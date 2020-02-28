Botanical Extracts Market 2026: Deep Analysis of Current Trends, Revenue Growth and Future Demand by Top Key Players- Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc, Lehmann & Voss & Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Kalsec Inc, Alkaloids Corporation

This Botanical Extracts market analysis report is a cautious investigation of current scenario of the market and future estimations which considers several market dynamics. Market research report acceptance is very essential for the business growth as it helps with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business. It makes easy for industry to visualize what is already available in the market, what market anticipates, the competitive environment, and what should be done to surpass the competitor. The Botanical Extracts report not only aids to save valuable time but also adds credibility to the work that has been done to grow the business.

The Botanical Extracts Market accounted for USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Botanical Extracts Market is segmented into, By Source (Spices, Herbs, Tea leaves, Flowers), By Application (Functional Food & Supplements, Food Supplements, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Others), By Technology (Water Extraction, Drying, Cold Pressing, Steam Distillation, Enfleurage, Supercritical CO2 Extraction, Low-boiling solvent extraction), By Form (Liquid, Powder), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Definition: Global Botanical Extracts Market

Any drug or pesticide that is made or extracted from parts of plants is referred to as botanical extracts there is a growing demand for global botanical in pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next coming years. According to a journal published by European Society of Biochemical Engineering Services, the global market for botanicals market registered a value of USD 108.0 billion in 2015. The functional food & supplements segment is expected to register a market share of 35.0% and cosmetics segment is registering market share of 17.0%. The use of botanical extracts is increasing in cosmetic application and is mainly referred as “active” extracts. Germany, France and Italy are the major countries in European botanical extract market. According to COMTRADE database, France imported approximately 8,000 tons of extracts in 2014. The regulations in the supplement market such as Health Claim Regulation by EFSA has resulted in reduced innovations in the botanical extract products in European region.

Top Key Players:

Organic Herb Inc.,

Plant Extracts International Inc,

Lehmann & Voss & Co.,

MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG,

Kalsec Inc,

Alkaloids Corporation,

Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd,

Prinova Group,

K Patel Group and Indena USA Inc.

Frutarom Ransom Natural Ltd,

Blue Sky Botanics Ltd.,

Haldin, Dohler,

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd.,

Fytosan,

FutureCeuticals,

Nexira,

Green Source Organics,

and many more.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicines has caused awareness about therapeutic effects and medicinal benefits of herbal products.

They have a long shell life.

Rising awareness and health concerns among consumers.

Market Restraints:

Availability of various substitutes in the market

Stringent regulations

Market Segmentations:

Global Botanical Extracts Market is segmented on the basis of

Source

Application

Form

Technology

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into spices, herbs, tea leaves, flowers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into functional food & supplements, food supplements, pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, beverages and others.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.

On the basis of technology, the global botanical extracts market is segmented into water extraction, drying, cold pressing, steam distillation, enfleurage, supercritical co2 extraction, low-boiling solvent extraction.

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Botanical Extracts Market

The Global Botanical Extracts Market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

