Big Data in Power Management Market-Global Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts to 2023

Power is one of the most critical components of infrastructure and crucial for the economic growth and welfare of nations. Globally, the power sector is undergoing a significant change that has redefined the industry outlook.

The sustained overall economic growth continues to drive electricity demand all economies. Many governments are focusing on attaining Power for All by accelerating the capacity addition across the world. At the same time, the competition is also increasing at both the market and supply sides.

The power industry has worked with big data for years, regularizing and processing significant amounts of information produced on an intra-hourly basis. For some years now, the deriving value from big data that has been generated from across the generation, transmission, distribution units, and end-users of power utilities, has been a concern for corporate executives, although executives mainly focus on the distribution side of power utilities.





Power utilities can optimize the generation, distribution, and consumption of electricity through big data. The development of specially designed IT solutions for electricity grids, and new players, such as decentralized producers of renewable energies, are regularly generating large amounts of data that energy companies need to address. New users of electricity, such as electric vehicles and connected houses, and new communicating equipment, such as smart meters, sensors, and remote-control points, are also causing a surge of data that the energy companies will have to analyze in order to make informed-decisions. Big data technology offers suitable solutions for power utilities to achieve greater reliability, efficiency, flexibility and to preserve the balance between consumption and production in a rapid changing energy landscape.

The report covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the big data in power management market for the period 2017–2023. Moreover, to calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from below market segments:





Software Market: The segment includes revenue generated from System Software, Hadoop Distribution Products and Tools, Discovery & Visualization Tools, Database Software, Big Data Analytics, and other software.





Services Market: The segment includes revenue generated from the Hadoop-as-a-Service (HAAS), Visualization & Analytics-as-a-Service, Training and Professional Services, Deployment & Integration Services, and Consulting Services.





The report covers the evolution, architecture, and ecosystem of big data in power management, market dynamics, features, advantages, and disadvantages. The report covers drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the market growth during the forecast period.





The report also covers the adoption and usage of big data software and services in power management across different regions. The regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also compares top four players in the market with their competence, their technology capability, and geographical reach. It further contains an analysis of forecast revenues, competitive landscape, vendor profiles, global generalist, and business strategies and views.





Regional Analysis:

According to regional analysis, the report is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the major market share as the region is said to be the world’s largest region for big data and cloud adoption. Europe stands next to North America as the increasing customer awareness, and maturity of big data and cloud services in this region are impelling a phased migration from on-premises-based solutions to a cloud environment. The region is expected to see a growth and the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and Italy are supporting the region’s economic growth. In Asia Pacific, more than 60% of the companies are planning to adopt both on-premises and cloud-based models. MEA is the fourth fastest growing region in the world. Moreover, Latin America is set to be the emerging market for big data in power management due to the transition from traditional on-premises deployment to the cloud-based deployment of various solutions across industries.





Key Players:

VMware Inc., Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise, Dell Inc., Cisco Systems, Jinfonet Software, Inc., 1010DATA, Infoblox, and Nexenta Systems Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Big data solution is becoming a demanding technology in the cloud environment. There are huge business opportunities, where a lot of SMEs are entering the market and collaborating with large players to provide various solutions and services. Especially, new start-ups are coming with new applications and services in the market and they are expecting to see a double-digit growth in the next 5–6 years. Furthermore, collaborations and M&A are expected to continue.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Outlook 11

1.1 Industry Overview 11

1.2 Industry Trends 11

1.3 PESTLE Analysis 12

2 Report Outline 13

2.1 Report Scope 13

2.2 Report Summary 13

2.3 Research Methodology 15

2.4 Report Assumptions 15

3 Market Snapshot 16

3.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM) 16

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market (SAM) 16

3.3 Related Market 17

3.3.1 Virtualization 17

4 Market Outlook 18

4.1 Overview 18

4.2 Market Segmentation 18

4.3 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 20

5 Market Characteristics 21

5.1 Market Dynamics 21

5.1.1 Drivers 21

5.1.1.1 Adoption of IoT 21

5.1.1.2 Hardware free systems 21

5.1.1.3 Increasing infrastructure flexibility 22

5.1.1.4 Increasing performance and capacity 22

5.1.2 Restraints 22

5.1.2.1 Slow adoption of Big data technologies 22

5.1.2.2 Security concerns 22

5.1.2.3 Managing traditional networks 22

5.1.2.4 Lack of awareness 23

5.1.3 Opportunities 23

5.1.3.1 Growth of Cloud computing technology 23

5.1.3.2 Customization as per requirements 23

5.1.3.3 Software as a core strategy 23

5.2 DRO – Impact Analysis 24

5.3 Key Stakeholders 24

6 Types: Market Size and Analysis 26

6.1 Overview 26

6.2 Software 27

6.2.1 Overview 27

6.2.2 Market Size and Analysis 27

6.3 Services 28

6.3.1 Overview 28

6.3.2 Market Size and Analysis 28

7 SOFTWARE: Market Size and Analysis 29

7.1 Overview 29

7.2 System Software 30

7.2.1 Overview 30

7.3 Hadoop Distribution Products and Tools 30

7.3.1 Overview 30

7.4 Discovery & Visualization Tools 31

7.4.1 Overview 31

7.4.2 Market Size and Analysis 32

7.5 Database Software 32

7.5.1 Overview 32

7.5.2 Market Size and Analysis 33

7.6 Big Data Analytics 33

7.6.1 Overview 33

7.6.2 Market Size and Analysis 33

7.7 Other Software 34

7.7.1 Overview 34

8 Services: Market Size and Analysis 36

8.1 Overview 36

8.2 Hadoop-as-a-Service (HAAS) 38

8.2.1 Overview 38

8.3 Visualization & Analytics -as-a-Service 39

8.3.1 Overview 39

8.4 Training and Professional Services 40

8.4.1 Overview 40

8.5 Deployment & Integration Services 40

8.5.1 Overview 40

8.6 Consulting Services 41

8.6.1 Overview 41

9 Deployment Type: Market Size and Analysis 43

9.1 Overview 43

9.2 On-Premise 44

9.2.1 Overview 44

9.3 On-Demand 44

9.3.1 Overview 44

10 End-users: Market Size and Analysis 46

10.1 Overview 46

10.2 Commercial 47

10.2.1 Overview 47

10.3 Industrial 47

10.3.1 Overview 47

11 REGIONS: MARKET SIZE AND ANALYSIS 49

11.1 Overview 49

11.2 North America 51

11.2.1 Drivers for Big Data in Power Management Market in the North America 53

11.3 Europe 55

11.3.1 Drivers for Big Data in Power Management Market in Europe 58

11.4 Asia Pacific 59

11.4.1 Drivers for Big Data in Power Management Market in Asia-Pacific 61

11.5 The Middle East & Africa (MEA) 63

11.6 Latin America 66

12 Competitive Analysis 69

12.1 Overview 69

12.2 VMware 69

12.3 HP Enterprise 69

12.4 Dell 70

12.5 Cisco 70

13 Vendor Profiles 71

13.1 VMware Inc. 71

13.1.1 Overview 71

13.1.2 Business Units 71

13.1.3 Geographical Revenue 72

13.1.4 Business Focus 73

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis 73

13.1.6 Business Strategy 74

13.2 Hewlett Packard (HP) Enterprise 75

13.2.1 Overview 75

13.2.2 Business Units 75

13.2.3 Geographical Revenue 76

13.2.4 Business Focus 77

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis 77

13.2.6 Business Strategy 78

13.3 Dell Inc. 80

13.3.1 Overview 80

13.3.2 Business Focus 80

13.3.3 SWOT Analysis 81

13.3.4 Business Strategy 81

13.4 Cisco 83

13.4.1 Overview 83

13.5 Business Unit 84

13.6 Geographic Revenue 84

13.7 Business Focus 85

13.8 SWOT Analysis 85

13.9 Business Strategy 86

14 Global Generalist 87

14.1 Jinfonet Software, Inc. 87

14.1.1 Overview 87

14.1.2 Business Units 88

14.1.3 Geographical Revenue 89

14.1.4 Business Focus 89

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis 90

14.1.6 Business Strategy 90

14.2 1010DATA 92

14.2.1 Overview 92

14.3 Business Unit 93

14.4 Geographic Revenue 93

14.5 Business Focus 94

14.6 SWOT Analysis 94

14.7 Business Strategy 95

14.8 Infoblox 96

14.8.1 Overview 96

14.8.2 Infoblox in Big Data Market 96

14.9 Nexenta Systems Inc. 97

14.9.1 Overview 97

14.9.2 Nexenta Systems Inc. in Big Data Market 97

Annexure 98

ABBREVIATIONS 98

