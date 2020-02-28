Barley Grass Market: Growth, Demand and Key Players to 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Barley Grass economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Market Segmentation: Barley Grass

The segmentation of barley grass market is done on the basis of form, application, and type of origin.

Based on the form, the barley grass market can be segmented into solid form and liquid form. There are various supplement powder and tablet available in the market, those come in solid form. Whether different kind of juice falls in liquid form.

Barley grass market can also be segmented on the basis of application as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. Barley grass is used for food supplement, juice, animal feed. 70% barley grass is used in the brewing industry in USA and China. Barley grass is also used to make pharmaceutical tablets for cancer preservation, hyperlipidemia, antioxidant activity etc. Soaps and different cosmetics are made up of barley grass.

Based on the type of origin; Barley grass can be segmented in organic barley grass and natural barley grass.

Global Barley Grass Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions global barley grass market is segmented into five key regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MEA

Russia, USA, India, and China are the major producers of the barley grass. While France, Germany, Italy, Spain, U.K. are the major consumer of barley grass which comprise more than 1/3 of the market.

Global Barley Grass Market: Drivers and Trends

The global barley grass market driving due to increasing demand for barley grass in many consumers’ as it has many health benefits. Barley grass contains comparatively high antioxidant content which makes it popular with health-conscious consumers. Increasing demand for natural food and beverage also kicks the demand of barley grass. Due to energy boosting property along with the health benefits consumption of barley grass is increasing in the corporate world. The trend of energy drink brand like Red bull is increasing globally which is driving barley grass market. The trend of adding varieties of flavors in the barley grass is also driving the market in youths globally. Easy availability of barley grass products in retail shops, supermarket/ hypermarket, and online stores is one of the key drivers of barley grass market.

Global Barley Grass: Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of the global barley grass market include: The Synergy Company, Green Foods Corporation, SWANSON HEALTH PRODUCT, Zokiva Nutritionals, LLC, Morlife Store., Vitafit, Vimergy etc. among them.

