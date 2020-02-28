AI in Medical Imaging Market Technology, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2027 – General Electric, IBM Watson Health, Koninklijke, SAMSUNG HEALTHCARE, Medtronic, EchoNous, Enlitic, Siemens Healthcare, Intel, NVIDIA

Artificial intelligence (AI) is field of the computer science that allows machine to do interactive functions similar to humans. The AI allow systems to do activities such as speech recognition, learning, data monitoring, data recording and more. The use of AI technology in medical imaging allows to capture the part of the body and it visualizes the affected areas and assists in the treatments.

The AI in medical imaging market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the technology for the medical devices, rise in the development for the healthcare infrastructure and rise in the investments for the automated healthcare facilities among the others. The market is likely to widen up opportunities for the market players to expand their business in the emerging regions.

The Global AI in medical imaging market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based product, the market is segmented as systems, and services & software. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as cardiology, oncology, neurology, gastroenterology, musculoskeletal, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI in medical imaging market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The AI in medical imaging market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

