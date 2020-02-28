Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2019 – 2027

The study on the Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are examined in the report together with details like political, the regulatory frame, and financial prognosis of each region.

market segments. It offers products and services for various applications including seals, nonwovens, filters, medical products, IT services, vibration control components, specialty chemicals, and the modern cleaning products. The company operates in more than 60 countries across the world.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Established in 1918, Parker Hannifin Corp. is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the U.S. The company engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through diversified industrial and aerospace systems business segments. Parker Hannifin Corp. operates across the globe. It has major operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America.

Tenneco Inc.

Incorporated in 1940, Tenneco Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois, the U.S. The company engages in design, manufacture, and distribution of engineered products for original equipment vehicle manufacturers and repair and replacement markets. It operates through the following segments: North America Ride Performance; North America Clean Air; Europe, South America, and India Ride Performance; Europe, South America, and India Clean Air; Asia Pacific Clean Air; and Asia Pacific Ride Performance. Its brands include Clevite Elastomers, Monroe, Rancho, Axios, Kinetic, Marzocchi, and Fric-Rot for ride control products; and Walker, Fonos, DynoMax, Thrush, and Lukey for emission control products.

Trelleborg AB

Established in 1905, Trelleborg AB is located in Trelleborg, Sweden. It engages in the development of polymer technology system. The company operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Coated Systems, Trelleborg Offshore & Construction, Trelleborg Wheel Systems and Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. It owns and operates production units in countries such as Brazil, Australia, Denmark, Bulgaria, India, France, China, Italy, Malta, the U.S., the U.K., Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, and Mexico.

Other prominent players operating in the advanced fiber-based gasket market include Bal Seal Engineering, Federal-Mogul, Flexitallic Group, Garlock Sealing Technology, Lamons, SKF Group, James Walker, and Dana Holding Corporation.

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market – Dynamics

Rise in Demand from Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas Industry

Growth in number of global petrochemical refineries and the oil & gas industry is positively impacting the adoption of advanced fiber-based gaskets. These gaskets are increasingly being used in petrochemical refineries and the oil & gas industry, as they can withstand a wide range of temperatures and have high chemical resistivity. Addition of new refineries and increase in global refinery capacity are further anticipated to boost the global advanced fiber-based gasket market.

Increase in Application of Advanced Fiber-based Gasket in Engineering Equipment

Advanced fiber-based gaskets are used in engineering equipment to improve their performance, as these gaskets reduce the damage to equipment. This increases the service life of the equipment and reduce the overall cost of production. Engineered components and equipment are extensively used in different industries such as food processing, machine tools, chemicals, agricultural, oil and gas and mining. Day-to-day use of these equipment causes leakage of lubricants, fluids, oils, and other chemicals. This can result in high operational expenses in terms of loss of productivity, material cost, and labor cost. Thus, various industries and business have started adopting advanced fiber-based gaskets in their production processes in order to improve productivity and lower the equipment downtime. As a result, the advanced fiber-based gasket market is likely to expand at a rapid pace in the next few years.

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market – Segmentation

The global advanced fiber-based gasket market can be segmented based on:

Type

Application

Geography

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market Segmentation – By Type

In terms of type, the global advanced fiber-based gasket market can be classified into:

Fiberglass

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

Advanced Fiber-based Gasket Market Segmentation – By Application

Based on the application, the global advanced fiber-based gasket can be segregated into:

Industrial Machinery

Chemicals

Electrical & Electronics

Marine & Rail Equipment

Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

