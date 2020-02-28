Accountable Care Solutions Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019-2025)

According to a report published by TMR market, the Accountable Care Solutions economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Based on component, the market can be segmented into hardware, software, and services. In terms of deployment, the market can be segmented into on-premise, cloud-based, and web-based solutions. Based on end-user, the market can be segmented into health care payers and health care providers.

The ability to rapidly access computing and storage resources when needed without the need for a large technical staff is an important factor encouraging the uptake of accountable care solutions. Gradually, health care is molded and critically compressed by software and information technology that surrounds and supports the industry.

Accountable Care Solutions Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America holds major share of the global market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, Latin America and Asia Pacific hold lucrative growth potential in the market due to rising prevalence of various disorders, extensive customer base, rising medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for eHealth, growing demand for quality health care, and large base of aging population in the region. Most of the accountable care solutions products and services in these regions are driven by developing countries such as Singapore, China, India, Mexico, Brazil, and South Korea.

Key Players

Key players operating in the market are Aetna, Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner Corporation, eClinicalWorks, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, IBM Corporation, McKesson Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Optum, Inc., UnitedHealth Group, Inc., Verisk Health, and Zeomega, Inc. The companies in this market are adopting various strategies such as partnerships, collaboration, mergers and acquisitions, expansion, product enhancements and product deployment to proliferate their share and create a strong position in the global market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

