Women Intimate Care Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2019 – 2026
In 2029, the Women Intimate Care market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Women Intimate Care market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Women Intimate Care market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
In the Women Intimate Care market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. Important regions emphasized in the report include region 1 (country 1, country2), region 2 (country 1, country2), and region 3 (country 1, country2).
Some of the major players in the global women intimate care products market are Procter & Gamble Co., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Elif Cosmetics Ltd., Nölken Hygiene Products Gmbh, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Ciaga, Zeta Farmaceutici S.p.A, Edgewell Personal Care, Emilia Personal Care, Nua Woman, TZMO SA (Torunskie Zaklady Materialow Opatrunkowych S.A.), Kao Corporation, and Bodywiseuk.
The women intimate care market is segmented below:
By Product
- Intimate Wash
- Liners
- Oils
- Masks
- Moisturizers & Creams
- Hair Removal
- Razors
- Wax
- Depilatories
- Powder
- Wipes
- Gels
- Foams
- Exfoliants
- Mousse
- Mists
- Sprays
- E-Products
By Age Group
- 12-19 Years
- 20-25 Years
- 26-40 Years
- 41-50 Years
- 51 and Above
By User Type
- Women with Child
- Women with no Child
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Online Retailers
- Company owned Platforms
- Offline
- Hypermarket/Supermarkets
- Pharmacy
- Beauty Salon
- Others (Departmental Store, Specialty Store)
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
