Whole Exome Sequencing Market to Reach US$ 3,812.0 Mn at a CAGR of 19.8% in 2027

“The global Whole exome sequencing market accounted to US$ 755.68 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,812.0 Mn by 2027.”

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the biotechnology. The growth is driven by countries such as China, and India which are engaged in conducting several studies.

Reduction in Time and Cost for Sequencing

The exon is part of a genome which is responsible for making 1 or 2 percent of the entire genome of a person. All of the exon in a genome are together known as the exome. And thus, sequencing is of these is known as whole-exome sequencing. The whole-exome sequencing allows identifying the variations in the protein-coding sites of any gene compared to sequencing a few genes together. The whole-exome sequencing is preferred widely due to its property to identify a mutation in a single exon. Identifying mutation in at the original site makes whole-exome sequencing an efficient method and enable to identify possible disease-causing mutation.

The advancement in the field of genomics has led to a significant reduction in the time and cost of genome sequencing. The related cost of sequencing with different sequencing techniques and strategies are of interest as they influence the scope and scale of the genomic research studies. Thus, it makes whole-exome sequencing much-preferred method than whole-genome sequencing.

Rising Need of Molecular Diagnosis

The whole-exome sequencing has been accepted as an advanced sequencing technique due to its advantages. Due to the benefits of whole-exome sequencing, it is used as a diagnostic tool in regular practice. The technique is mainly used to diagnose genetic diseases and cancer. The use of exome sequencing is offered genetic analysis that allows appropriate treatment, management, inheritance, and efficient decision making.

The whole-exome sequencing technique is used as it provides information on clinically covered all genes. The technique analyzes conditions for single gene and multi gene disorders. The whole-exome sequencing technique is considered ideal for targeted management of complex conditions such as epilepsy, ASDs, neuropathy, and other genetic diseases. In addition, the whole-exome sequencing allows complete analysis of nearly 23,000 genes in the human genome with the help of next-generation sequencing in a single run.

The whole-exome sequencing is a short-term substitute for receiving an image of a genome that is being coded. Whole-exome sequencing is attractive in the fields of research, diagnostics, and clinical setting. The whole-exome sequencing is used for identifying variants in both all the disease types and in SNPs associations and pharmacogenetics.

