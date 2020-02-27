Web Filtering Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Filtering Type (Domain Name System (DNS) Filtering, Uniform Resource Locator (URL) Filtering, Keyword Filtering, File Type Filtering, Others (image filtering and profile filtering))

Web filtering is usually specified to content control software, which is designed to limit certain websites or URLs by restricting the browser from loading the pages. There are two different ways to operate web filtering. The content can be blocked accordingly on the bases of harmful content it carries and based on the origin of the website. Web filtering is developed to enhance the productivity, security, and flexibility of a network. Web filtering offers layers of safety from viruses like malware and other online bugs. The rising demand for security is expected to boost the web filtering market growth during the forecast period.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Cisco, 2. Symantec, 3. McAfee, 4. Palo Alto Networks, 5. Fortinet, 6. Trend Micro, 7. Forcepoint, 8. Sophos, 9. Barracuda Networks, 10. Zscaler

Get sample copy of “Web Filtering Market” at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00021666

What is the Dynamics of Web Filtering Market?

Support and rising adoption of cloud-based services, a government initiative, malicious internet activity around the world are the major factors driving the growth of the web filtering market. However, the web filtering market experiences challenges that involve high cost during installation and maintenance, business issues, violation of rights, and limited educational resources. The mounting worries regarding the misuse of the internet and IT security in organizations have given a boost to growth opportunities of the web filtering market.

What is the SCOPE of Web Filtering Market?

The “Global Web Filtering Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Web filtering market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Web filtering market with detailed market segmentation by component, filtering type, deployment, organization size, vertical. The global Web filtering market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Web filtering market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Web filtering market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global web filtering market is segmented on the basis of component, filtering type, deployment, organization size, vertical. on the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. on the basis of filtering type, the market is segmented as domain name system (DNS) filtering, uniform resource locator (URL) filtering, keyword filtering, file type filtering, others. on the basis of deployment, the market is segmented as on-premises, cloud. on the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES), large enterprises. on the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as government, banking, manufacturing, it and telecom, education, healthcare, retail, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Web Filtering Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Web filtering market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Web filtering market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Have any query? Enquire about report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00021666

About Premiummarketinsights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.