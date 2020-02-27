Virtualization Security Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Solution, Services); Enterprise (Large Enterprises, SMEs); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); Vertical (Telecom Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail, Healthcare, Government and Defense)

Virtualization security addresses the security issues faced by components of a virtualization environment and methods through which it can be mitigated or prevented. It is the collective measures, procedures, and processes that ensure the protection of a virtualization infrastructure or environment. The increasing adoption of virtual applications across enterprises and emerging IoT and BYOD trends create a positive outlook for the industry players operating in the virtualization security market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. Centrify Corporation, 2. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., 3. Cisco Systems, Inc., 4. Fortinet, Inc., 5. HYTRUST, INC., 6. IBM Corporation, 7. Juniper Networks, Inc., 8. Sophos Ltd., 9. Trend Micro Incorporated, 10. VMware, Inc

What is the Dynamics of Virtualization Security Market?

The virtualization security market is anticipated to flourish on account of increasing data security concerns and rising incidences of cyber-attacks during the forecast period. Additionally, stringent regulatory and compliance requirements are further expected to boost market growth. However, a dearth of skilled professionals may hamper the growth of the virtualization security market. On the other hand, demand from small and medium enterprises is likely to open a plethora of opportunities for the virtualization security market in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Virtualization Security Market?

The “Global Virtualization Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of virtualization security market with detailed market segmentation by component, enterprise, deployment, vertical, and geography. The global virtualization security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading virtualization security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global virtualization security market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise, deployment, and vertical. By component, the market is segmented as solution and services. Based on type, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the vertical is classified as telecom service providers, cloud service providers, BFSI, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, government and defense, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of Virtualization Security Market?



The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global virtualization security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The virtualization security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

