Triazole Fungicides Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2018 – 2028

market segments based on applications, products, and technologies. Apart from that, the research study would also provide information on the competitive dynamics in the market.

Global Triazole Fungicides Market: Key Trends

The global triazole fungicides market is mainly being propped up by the myriad benefits of the product. It can act against various fungal diseases such as leaf-spotting fungi, rusts, and powdery mildews. They can be used to protect fruit trees, crops, and vegetables. Hence, the global triazole fungicides market is predicted to rise steadily in the next couple of years.

With rising population worldwide, the demand for food is set to increase. This warrants preventing crop wastage and higher yields. These factors, coupled with the fast depleting agricultural lands, are pushing up demand in the global triazole fungicides market. Besides, growing adoption of modern agricultural practises and technologies among farmers is also said to be providing a fillip to the global triazole fungicides market.

Posing a challenge to the global triazole fungicides market, on the flipside, is the rising concern towards environment. Fungicides are extremely toxic and hence can affect the soil quality. As they make their way to the water, they can pollute water bodies too. In humans though they have limited effect such as skin or eye irritation.

Despite such hiccups, the global triazole fungicides market is predicted to soar owing to the flourishing floriculture and horticulture industries. This is because fungicide is arguably the most important component of pest and disease management in horticulture, especially in orchard and vine crops. However, the inability of fungicides to sometimes permanently eradicate disease outbreaks is leading to many farmers switching to preventative agrochemicals. This could also hinder the growth of the global triazole fungicides market in the near future.

Global Triazole Fungicides Market: Regional Outlook

Currently, Europe and North America could be leading the global triazole fungicides market. However, stringent rules forbidding the usage of fungicides could be slowing down the market in the regions. As a result, farmers in the region are switching to organic farming. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific triazole fungicides market could emerge as a high growth one. Powered by the large-scale farming practices in China and India, the market in the region is predicted to rise at a swift pace.

Global Triazole Fungicides Market: Competitive Dynamics

Prominent participants in the global triazole fungicides market include Chemtura Corporation, BASF, Cheminova As, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, and Nippon Soda Cp. Ltd.

