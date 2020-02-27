Smartwatch Market Perceptions Targeting Industrial Expansion Studied during the Forecast Period, 2018-2025
The purpose of this rich study presented by Facto Market Insights is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the global smartwatch market during the period until 2025. Readers will get to access vital information associated to market size, revenue share and regional outlook, so as to decipher the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be investigated and carefully presented.
Smartwatch is a portable wearable device that is used to track various everyday activities such as steps covered in a day, calories burnt, heart rate, and others. Smartwatch is similar to a mobile phone device with a touchscreen display and consists of various apps through which an individual can access his mobile phone. Increase in adoption of smartphone along with fast internet connectivity is the key driver for the growth of the global smartwatch market. As of now, the market is driven by leading tech companies such as Xiaomi, Samsung, Apple, Google, and others.
The standalone segment accounts for the highest market share in the global smartwatch market due to features such as wireless operations, sim card acceptance, and others. Growth in demand for wireless fitness & sports devices, increase in health awareness among the consumer, and entrance of large number of players, drive the growth of the market.
The global smartwatch market is segmented based on product, application, operating system, and region. Based on product, the market is categorized into extension, standalone, and classical. Based on application, it is divided into personal assistance, wellness, healthcare, sports, and others. Based on operating system, the market is categorized as watchOS, android, RTOS, Tizen, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The major players operating in the global smartwatch market are Apple Inc., Google Inc., Garmin, Fitbit, Motorola, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach and retain their position in the market.
Global Smartwatch Market Segmentations:
By Product
Extension
Standalone
Classical
By Application
Personal Assistance
Wellness
Healthcare
Sports
Others
By Operating System
WatchOS
Android
RTOS
Tizen
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
