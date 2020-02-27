Smart Syringes Market to Reach US$ 14,341.33 Mn at a CAGR of 10.6% in 2027

“The global smart syringes market is expected to be US$ 5,911.82 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 14,341.33 Mn by 2027.”

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several developments in the healthcare systems in the countries such as Germany, France, and Spain.The growth is due to the rising awareness and government initiatives for transmission of infection through an unsafe injection in countries such as Italy and UK.

Application Of Smart Syringes In Vaccination

Smart syringes is having huge application in the field of vaccination, drug delivery and Blood Specimen Collection. Vaccination is an essential form of primary prevention and is used for administering the antigenic substance to produce immunity to a specific disease. The procedure stimulates the body to make antibodies against antigens of pathogens and improves resistance to a particular disease.

Several diseases like smallpox and polio have been successfully exterminated through the vaccination. Moreover, in India, the government has made vaccines to be compulsorily administered to the kids that protect from diseases such as, Diphtheria, Tuberculosis, Mumps, Pertussis, Measles, Polio, Typhoid, Hepatitis A & B, Rubella and Rotavirus.

Technological Developments in The Field of Smart Syringes

The increasing rate of different diseases has increased the demand for smart syringes. The advancements in the field of syringes and needles have also increased the development of smart syringes. Many researchers and companies have developed innovative type of syringes. For instance, in October 2016, QuiO developed its real-time adherence monitoring solution, Smartinjector device, and connected software platform, which is a reusable handheld device loaded with a single-use syringe.

Type Insights

The global smart syringes market by type was led by Passive Safety Syringes, Active Safety Syringes, and Auto-Disable Syringes. In 2018, the segment held largest market share in the smart syringes market, by type. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period as it prevents the risk of serious infections such as hepatitis or human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) to healthcare workers.

