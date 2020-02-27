Smart Fleet Management Market Analysis with Competitors Details, Regional Outlook & Forecast 2025

As per the current market trends and the promising nature of the smart fleet management market, it can be estimated that the future holds positive outcomes. The study discusses the prime market growth factors along with future projections expected to impact the smart fleet management market during the period between 2018 and 2025. In addition, a deep analysis of the competitive landscape, including prime market players is also enclosed in this report.

The global smart fleet management market was valued at $276.56 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $537.53 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.9% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share in the global smart fleet management market.

Smart fleet solution is a fully integrated system used in automotive to simplify creation of effective maintenance plans. Smart fleet management services use software based on AI, IoT, and data analytics to enhance vehicle budget, driver management, fuel management, and vehicle telematics of aircraft & marine. Moreover, it benefits businesses that are significantly dependent on transportation of goods and services, with higher productivity and efficiency. It integrates commercial, technical, or operational requirements and restrictions. With access to real-time fleet status and fleet data, fleet managers can perform operations more effectively and increase driver productivity. The smart fleet management market forecasted from year 2018-2025 by considering all the driving factors that influence equally to the smart fleet management market applications.

Incorporation of real-time fleet monitoring systems in automobiles

Fleet operators can track their vehicles in real-time and check if drivers are following the suggested path or if there are diversions. For such fleet management, cloud-based solutions such as AI, IoT, and big data are used to collect primary data. In addition, Techwave Consulting Inc. are using sensors that can be embedded in vehicles to monitor high-value goods, as they connect to the cloud and transmit the data in real time. Furthermore, activities that are crucial in smart fleet management include vehicle & driver tracking, asset management, two-way communication, driver safety & time management, rescheduling the delivery task, and others. Moreover, introduction of innovative products and advantages of using smart fleet management services such as quick access & response, wide-area coverage, and cost reduction help vendors to increase their productivity, efficiency, which boost the demand for smart fleet management services.

The growth of the smart fleet management market is driven by rise in incorporation of real-time fleet monitoring systems in automobiles, increase in use of cloud-based technology for smart fleet management solutions, and improvement in vehicle monitoring & fuel management. Furthermore, advent and integration of IoT and information, communication, & technology (ICT) into industries such as automobiles, logistics, and transportation drive the market growth. In addition, continuous tracking of driver behavior, vehicle tracking, real-time visibility, driver management, and others has resulted in significant market growth.

Furthermore, introduction of effective communication network with emergence of 4G, 5G, and other wireless technologies; growth in vehicle replacement market and increase in international trade fuel the market growth. However, price concerns of fleet owners and cyber security concerns restrain the market growth. Rise in awareness about better driver & vehicle safety and enhancement of business decisions for fleet owners are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the fleet management businesses in the near future. The smart fleet management market trends is decided on the basis of the market forecast from 2018 to 2025. One of the major factors that driving the smart fleet management market share is due to the rise in demand for the features such as incident detection, access control, and speed limit enforcement with major advanced safety & security features. Moreover, as per the core definition, the smart fleet management industry is only depending on the sales and latest innovation is done in monitoring & controlling the latest advanced featured cars.

The key players operating in the smart fleet management market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Globecomm (Speedcast International Limited.), International Business Management Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Harman International Industries, Inc.), Tech Mahindra Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens, and Sierra Wireless.

