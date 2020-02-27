Smart Exoskeleton Market Impacts Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution by Major Players during 2018-2025

Facto Market Insights has actively discoursed a new study titled Smart Exoskeleton Market, added to its vast online repository. The primary motive of this study is to impart vital details associated to development of the smart exoskeleton market. The assessment includes brief knowledge about market size, Y-o-Y growth, market dynamics and competitive scenario expected to transform in the near future. The inclusion of market dynamics, market size, revenue share, forecast growth etc., makes this assessment a rich data source for investors, shareholders and new entrants.

The global smart exoskeleton market was valued at $125.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,896.8 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 41.3% from 2018 to 2025.

A smart exoskeleton is a powered system comprising sensors and actuators that use feedback from the wearer to provide enhanced assistance to specific body parts or the entire body while lowering energy expenditure.

Smart exoskeletons are constructed using rigid materials (metals or carbon fiber) and flexible materials. Moreover, these systems makes use of algorithm to device assistance strategy for the wearer.

They are extensively deployed for clinical purposes to provide effective exercise and therapy for patients. They find their major application in industries where workers are required to perform physically demanding tasks. In addition, these systems are being developed to aid in military body parts by improving physical capabilities of soldiers

Upsurge in demand for use in clinical purposes and in industrial body parts is the key factor expected to drive the growth of the global smart exoskeleton market during the forecast period. However, concerns related to affordability restrains the market growth.

The smart exoskeleton market is analyzed and estimated according to the impacts of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The period studied in this report is 2018–2025.

The report includes the study of the smart exoskeleton market with respect to the growth prospects and restraints based on the regional analysis. The study includes Porter’s five forces analysis of the industry to determine the impact of suppliers, competitors, new entrants, substitutes, and buyers on the market growth.

Key Benefits for Smart Exoskeleton Market:

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global smart exoskeleton market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a strong foothold in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Smart Exoskeleton Key Market Segments:

By Component

Sensors

Actuators

Power Source

Control System

Others

By Type

Soft Exoskeleton

Rigid Exoskeleton

By Body Part

Upper Body

Lower Body

Full Body

By Application

Industrial

Healthcare

Military

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

ATOUN Inc.

BIONIK

CYBERDYNE, INC.

Ekso Bionics

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Sarcos Corp.

Technaid. S.L.

US Bionics, Inc

