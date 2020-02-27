Renewable Energy Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018-2025

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the renewable energy sector, Facto Market Insights has evenly presented a new examination titled renewable energy market, to its extensive online database. The research report unveil crucial dynamics related to the concerned market across diverse geographic segments, together with in-depth knowledge about the various opportunities expected to shape the future status of the renewable energy market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

The global renewable energy market was valued at $928.0 Billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,512.3 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2025. Renewable energy technologies use natural sources such as wind, solar, water, and others, to transform these sources into usable forms of energy such as electricity, and mechanical energy.

Factors contributing toward growth of the renewable energy market are volatile nature of fossil fuels and rise in stringent government regulations for reduction of greenhouses gas emissions. However, high cost of renewable energy infrastructure is anticipated to hamper the growth during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in government funding in the renewable energy sector is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities.

The global renewable energy market is segmented into type, end use, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into hydroelectric power, wind power, bioenergy, solar energy, and geothermal energy. Based on end use, the market is categorized into residential, commercial, industrial, and others. Based on region, the renewable energy market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The renewable energy market analysis covers in-depth information of the major industry participants. Some of the major manufacturers profiled in the report include ABB Ltd., General Electric (GE), The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power), Innergex, Enel Spa (Enel), Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy), EDF, Geronimo Energy, Invenergy, and ACCIONA.

Other players in the value chain of the market includes Vestas Wind Systems A/S, UpWind Solutions, Inc., Senvion S.A., and Sinovel Wind Group Co., Ltd. ENERCON GmbH.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Hydroelectric Power

Wind Power

Bioenergy

Solar Energy

Geothermal Energy

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

o North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Sweden

Austria

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Indonesia

South Korea

o LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• ABB Ltd.

• General Electric (GE)

• The Tata Power Company Limited (Tata Power)

• Innergex

• Enel Spa (Enel)

• Xcel Energy Inc. (Xcel Energy)

• EDF

• Geronimo Energy

• Invenergy

• ACCIONA

