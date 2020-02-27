Rapid Prototyping Materials Market Analysis by Regional Development Status, Market Size, Volume and Value 2019 – 2027

Indepth Read this Rapid Prototyping Materials Market

key players operating in the rapid prototyping materials market. The market is characterized by technological advancements and invention of new materials in the field of rapid prototyping.

Aerospace & Defense and Healthcare Segments to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Healthcare and aerospace & defense are two profitable end-use industries, which demand stringent product composition and dimensions. These industries use the 3D printing technology for prototyping applications.

Technological advancements and invention of new rapid prototyping materials have enhanced product demand in the aerospace & defense industry. Critical parts used in aerospace & defense are designed and developed using the 3D printing technology, and tested before they can be used commercially. This factor is driving the demand of rapid prototyping materials in the aerospace & defense sector.

Metal rapid prototyping is used in several medical products, such as prosthetics & implants, surgical equipment, and tissue engineering products, thereby boosting the use of rapid prototyping materials in the healthcare sector.

High Cost of Prototyping Materials to Hamper Market

Major factors restraining the expansion of the rapid prototyping materials market include high material costs, synchronization between prototyping and production materials, and low acceptance rate of rapid prototyping in emerging economies

High R&D investments by key players operating in the market are expected to drive the rapid prototyping materials market

Asia Pacific to Hold Significant Share of Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market

In terms of region, the global rapid prototyping materials market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

North America dominated the rapid prototyping materials market during the forecast period, owing to increasing use of rapid prototyping materials in various applications

The rapid prototyping materials market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significant rate during the forecast period, in terms of consumption. This growth can be attributed to increase in investments and production activities in automotive and consumer goods & electronics sectors in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Growth of transportation and aerospace & defense sectors in Europe is expected to fuel the demand for rapid prototyping materials in the region during the forecast period. The presence of well-established automotive sector in Europe is anticipated to boost the demand for rapid prototyping materials in Germany, France, and the U.K. during the forecast period.

Key Players Operating in Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market

The global rapid prototyping materials market is consolidated, with presence of large-sized international players. However, presence of small- and medium-sized domestic players makes the market highly competitive. Key players operating in the global rapid prototyping materials market are:

3D Systems Corporation

LPW Technology Ltd.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Renishaw Plc

Arcam AB

Stratasys Ltd.

Oxford Performance Materials

Royal DSM N.V.

Arkema S.A.

Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market: Research Scope

Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, by Type

Polymers

Metals

Ceramics

Others

Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, by Form

Filament

Ink

Powder

Others

Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, by End-use Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Manufacturing

Building & Construction

Others

Global Rapid Prototyping Materials Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

