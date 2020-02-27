Professional Dental Care Market: Incredible Possibilities, Growth With Industry Study, Detailed Analysis And Forecast To 2025

The report titled, “Global Professional Dental Care Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Professional Dental Care market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Professional Dental Care market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Professional Dental Care market, which may bode well for the global Professional Dental Care market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Professional Dental Care market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Professional Dental Care market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Professional Dental Care market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Market Potential

Integration between leading market leaders in digital dentistry has led to the introduction of advanced automations solutions that will transform digital practices, pointing to the enormous potential of the market. Recently, Align Technology, Inc. and exocad GmbH announced a partnership to connect iTero intraoral scanners and exocad Chairside CAD software. The technology integration is significant since it will provide various clinical settings advanced workflow solutions for carrying out efficient scanning, design, and production of in-house dental prostheses. iTero intraoral scanners are compatible with exocad DentalCAD software used in dental laboratories and the soon-to-be launched Chairside CAD connection is expected to provide accelerated productivity and manufacturing flexibility for dental care providers. Using the software, dentists can import iTero intraoral scans of the patients to the Chairside CAD software. The dentists can use a wide range of restorative and esthetic dental materials within a user-friendly and intuitive interface. The benefits of premium quality, predictability, and flexibility of the offered by the connectivity of Chairside CAD software and iTero intraoral scanners are expected to stimulate its demand. Restorations can be made using various connected milling systems or using 3D printing system.

The connectivity option will be available to consumers somewhere at the end of 2017 and is a precursor to the adoption of advanced dental technologies. Dental professionals using the interface will have increased freedom to design and produce different types of restoration.

Professional Dental Care Market: Regional Outlook

The major markets for professional dental care are North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Europe accounts for a significant share and the growth in the regional market is mainly attributed to the rising aging population, increasing expenditure by the governments of various countries of Europe, the proliferation of private dental practitioners, and increased awareness regarding dental care.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to showcase ample opportunities for market players along the forecast period. The impressive growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the rising count of geriatric population suffering from dental caries, soaring number of periodontal diseases attributable to substance use disorders, and rising dental tourism across the emerging nations of the region.

Professional Dental Care Market: Competitive Analysis

Top players are launching innovative digital technologies, which has led cost-effective dental restoration techniques and procedures to transform the professional dental care market. Increasing adoption of automated technologies by leading dental providers has offered them a competitive edge over others. Major companies vying for a sustained share in this market include Procter & Gamble Company, Young Innovations, Inc., Ultradent Products, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V, 3M, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

