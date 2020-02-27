Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Size, Growth, Trends and Research Report, 2020 – 2026
Detailed Study on the Global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market
A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.
As per the report, the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key dynamics of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.
The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market
- Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market?
- Which regional market is expected to dominate the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market in 2019?
- How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1?
- What are the growth prospects of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market in region 1 and region 2?
Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Segmentation
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.
End-use Industry Assessment
The report segments the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) in each end-use industry.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Henkel
Dow
Ashland
Avery Dennison
H.B. Fuller
3M
Arkema Group
Sika
Scapa Group
ADCO
Adhesives Research
Alfa International
American Biltrite
Beardow & Adams
Bhnen
Collano Adhesives
Benson Polymers
Drytac
Dymax
Evans Adhesive
Franklin International
Huntsman
Mactac
Wacker Chemie
Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Breakdown Data by Type
Elastomeric Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive
Resin Type Pressure-Sensitive Adhesive
Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Breakdown Data by Application
Packaging
Electronics
Automotive & Transportation
Medical & Healthcare
Building & Construction
Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Production Breakdown Data by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) :
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Essential Findings of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Report:
- Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market sphere
- Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market
- Current and future prospects of the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market in various regional markets
- Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market
- The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Pressure-sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market
