Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market Applications, Manufacturers, Trends Analysis and Forecast by 2025

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Competitive Landscape

Drivers and Restraints

The global market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services is driven by the growing need for the development and cost reduction of core competencies by pharmaceutical companies and the rising acceptance of outsourcing as a key business and growth strategy. Research studies have exhibited that in the year 2012, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies spend an estimated US$190 mn on in-house analytical development as against the US$664 mn spent on outsourcing analytical testing services. This is likely to strengthen the growth of the market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals and well-established healthcare infrastructure are some of the factors that threaten to hamper the growth of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Apart from this, operational costs, fluctuations in good manufacturing practices (GMP), regulatory policies, and less turnaround times also impact the market growth.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Regional Outlook

North America is one of the leading regions in the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market and is driven by familiarity with the regulatory scenario and the presence of well-established outsourcing infrastructure. The growth landscape of the Europe pharmaceutical analytical testing services market is slowly catching up, experts have observed.

Countries in Asia Pacific present significant growth potential thanks to the presence of a large pool of skilled professionals and relatively low operational costs. Rising investments in research is also a major factor driving the APAC pharmaceutical analytical testing services market. Investments in routine testing, multiplex protein profiling, biologics such as RNA sequencing, and others are likely to give Asia Pacific the boost it needs over the course of the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Key Players

Some of the leading pharmaceutical analytical testing service providers are Pace Analytical Services, Inc., Intertek Group plc, Aptuit, Inc., and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. The vendor landscape of the pharmaceutical analytical testing services market has evolved over the recent past owing to rising mergers, strategic parternships, and downsizing in the pharma sector. In addition to this, increased focus on strengthening internal core competencies and the rising need and demand for faster analytical response fuel the market for pharmaceutical analytical testing services.

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Segment Analysis

Global Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market: Regional Analysis

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Pharmaceutical Analytical Testing Services Market:

