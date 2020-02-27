PET Resin Market 2019 Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2023
In 2018, the market size of PET Resin Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for PET Resin .
This report studies the global market size of PET Resin , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the PET Resin Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. PET Resin history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.
In global PET Resin market, the following companies are covered:
DuPont
Eastman
SK Chemicals
Indorama Ventures
DAK
M&G Chemicals
Far Eastern New Century Corporation
JBF
OCTAL
TEIJIN
Dhunseri Petrochem & Tea
Lotte Chemical
SABIC
Nan Ya Plastics
Petroquimica Suape
KoKsan
EIPET
Selenis
NEO GROUP
Zhejiang Hengyi
Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre
Sanfangxiang Group
Since CR Chemicals
Rongsheng petrochemical
Wankai New Materials
Far Eastern Industry
Zhenbang Fibre
Thai PET Resin Co., Ltd.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Saturated Polyester
Unsaturated Polyester
Segment by Application
Packaging
Electronic & Applicance
Medical Device
Construction
Automotive
The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe PET Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of PET Resin , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of PET Resin in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the PET Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the PET Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.
Chapter 12, PET Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe PET Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.
