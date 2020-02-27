Personal Floatation Devices Market NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends : 2018 to 2028

The study on the Personal Floatation Devices market Fact.MR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Personal Floatation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Personal Floatation Devices market’s growth parameters.

Analytical Insights Contained at the Report

Estimated revenue Rise of the Personal Floatation Devices market throughout the prediction phase

Factors expected to Help the growth of the Personal Floatation Devices market

The growth potential of the Personal Floatation Devices marketplace in various regions

Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption pattern of this Personal Floatation Devices

Company profiles of top players at the Personal Floatation Devices market

Key Word Market Segmentation Assessment

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Innovation Key to Sustenance in the Highly Competitive Personal Floatation Device Landscape

In a bid to consolidate their position in the market, personal floatation device manufacturers are focusing on making incremental improvement to their product offerings.

Sunshine Innovation announced the launch of its multi-use floatation device, which can also be used by people with personal disabilities. Sensing the gaps in the market for people with personal disabilities, Sunshine Innovations’ Float'n & Boat'n Thang® is targeting at helping everyone enjoy floating.

Survitech has broadened its lifeboat inspection programme by adding XD Quick Release Belt and Atacama Pro drysuit. These products are aimed at boosting the safety of emergency service personnel during flood rescue operations. These products can help rescue teams with the option of opting for inflatable lifejackets as their personal floatation device of choice.

‘OneUp’ floatation device promises next level of automation, as it has the provision of automatic inflation upon contact with water, owing to the use of replaceable CO2 cartridge. The inflation time for ‘OneUp’ floatation devices has been kept at two seconds, to ensure users get immediate assistance.

Johnson Outdoors, the company behind the brand Old Town brand announced in 2017 that it will be expanding into the popular day touring kayak category. The day touring kayaks will be offered to fit paddler shapes, sizes, and performance levels.

Mustang Survival unveiled the Khimera™ Personal Flotation Device, a PFD that offers enhanced buoyancy in lightweight and low profile shape. The company has claimed that the PFD offers 30% more buoyancy as compared to the traditional foam PFDs.

Use of personal floatation devices is mandatory for both adults and kids, however, in spite of effective regulation, implementation has been lax in many countries. Many developing countries have adequate laws in place that mandate the use of personal floatation devices, however, in view of lax implementation, penetration has remained moderate. The personal floatation devices market can witness robust growth in developing countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America if regulations and mandates on boating recreation are strictly implemented. The growing pervasiveness and popularity of e-commerce as a sales channel can help manufacturers in reaching last mile consumers in tier II and suburban areas.

The Report aims to resolve the subsequent doubts about the Personal Floatation Devices Market economy:

What Will be the recent trends which are dictating the rise of the market that is Personal Floatation Devices ? What Is the range of invention in the market that is Personal Floatation Devices market arena? Just how Will the alterations from the industrial policies in region 1 and region 2 affect the Personal Floatation Devices market’s growth? What Is the price of the Personal Floatation Devices market in 2029? That Regional economy is predicted to see the CAGR growth during the assessment period?

