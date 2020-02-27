Optical Metrology Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027: Top key players are Creaform, FARO Technologies, GOM mbH, Hexagon Metrology

The need for optimizing operations and achieving operational efficiencies in the manufacturing sector is driving the demands for precision instruments. The science where the interaction of light with any object is analyzed for measuring different aspects in a broad range of applications defines the scope of optical metrology. Properties of light or properties such as distance are used for measurement in optical metrology. Optical metrology techniques are highly ideal for applications where physical contact with objects is difficult. Also, industries undergoing miniaturization use optical metrology techniques to great effect for achieving high precisions.

The optical metrology market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing usage in industries such as semiconductor, healthcare, oil & gas and manufacturing. Growing demands for consumer electronics and high investments for IoT are anticipated to provide large opportunities to the players operating in the optical metrology market.

The reports cover key developments in the optical metrology market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the optical metrology market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Creaform

FARO Technologies

GOM mbH

Hexagon Metrology Inc.

KLA-Tencor Corporation

Micro-Vu Corp.

Nanometrics Incorporated

Nikon Metrology NV

Quality Vision International Inc.

S-T Industries, Inc.

The report analyzes factors affecting the optical metrology market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the optical metrology in these regions.

