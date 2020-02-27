New Research on Offshore Decommissioning Industry: Future of investment opportunities, market share & trends to 2024

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Offshore Decommissioning Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Offshore Decommissioning market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Trends

The global offshore decommissioning market is likely to exhibit steady growth in the coming years due to the rising number of mature oilfields, which no longer remain commercially viable. The high number of aging platforms in shallow water is also likely to remain a key driver for the global offshore decommissioning market in the coming years.

On the other hand, the high cost of offshore decommissioning projects could hinder the growth of the global offshore decommissioning market. Due to the large scale of offshore oil and gas platforms, significant expenditure needs to be dedicated for effective offshore decommissioning projects. Since the expenses go toward removing a nonfunctional asset rather than expanding the existing capacity, many players in the global oil and gas industry have remained reluctant about offshore decommissioning. The technology required to carry out offshore decommissioning efficiently are also lacking in several regions, as is systemic support from the regulatory framework. This is also likely to restrain the global offshore decommissioning market in the coming years.

The rising use of techniques to maximize and prolong the viability of oilfields is also likely to restrain the growth of the global offshore decommissioning market in the coming years. Refilling and other techniques can help extend the operational lifespan of oilfield by a few years, and result in further profits for the oil and gas operator. This remains a key challenge for the offshore decommissioning market in the coming years, as offshore decommissioning remains unprofitable both economically as well as logistically compared to these techniques.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market: Market Potential

Oil and gas operations in the North Sea are likely to be vital to the global offshore decommissioning market in the coming years. The U.K. and Norway are among the leading oil producers operating in the North Sea and are likely to remain among the key consumers of offshore decommissioning technology in the coming years. As a result, Europe is likely to be the leading regional offshore decommissioning market over the coming years.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market: Geographical Dynamics

Following Europe, North America is also likely to retain a significant share in the global offshore decommissioning market due primarily to the rising role of the U.S. in the global oil and gas sector. The U.S. has traditionally been a major player in the oil and gas industry and is a leading operator of offshore oilfields at present. The rising prominence of Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia in the global oil and gas sector is also likely to drive the Asia Pacific market for offshore decommissioning in the coming years.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market: Competitive Dynamics

The leading players in the global offshore decommissioning market include AF Gruppen ASA, Amec Foster Wheeler Plc, John Wood Group Plc, Ramboll Group, Aker Solutions ASA, and Tetra Technologies Inc.

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market: Segment Analysis

Global Offshore Decommissioning Market: Regional Analysis

This part of the report includes detailed information of the market in different regions. Each region offers different scope to the market as each region has different government policy and other factors. The regions included in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Information about different region helps the reader to understand global market better. While Offshore Decommissioning Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Offshore Decommissioning Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

