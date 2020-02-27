Network-as-a-Service Market Report by Material, Application and Geography – Global Forecast To 2026

TMRR recently generated a research report titled, “[Network-as-a-Service Market Research Report 2020]”, The research report represents the potential growth opportunities that prevail in the global market. The report is analyzed on the basis of secondary research methodologies acquired from historic and forecast data. The global Network-as-a-Service market is expected to grow substantially and thrive in terms of volume and value during the forecast period. The report will provide an insight about the growth opportunities and restraints that construct the market. Readers can gain meaningful comprehension about the future of the market.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Trends

In order to minimize cost among enterprises, many companies or end users are shifting towards an operational expenditure (OPEX) model and this is the major factor driving the market growth. With on-demand network services such as pay-per-use pricing model, network-as-a-service (NaaS) enables the client to pay only for the resources used. In addition, with the aid of cloud computing services, end users are adopting cloud-based networking services that provide on-demand network resources. The market is expected to grow over the forecast period as several telecom companies are investing information technologies to improve an omnichannel customer experience. However, the key challenges for NaaS are developing standards for network interoperability and portability.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Market Potential

The market for NaaS has tremendous potential, hence companies are jumping on the bandwagon to extract maximum profit from it. In order to cater to the growing needs of today’s digital enterprises, Riverbed Technology, an SD-WAN company, has announced the Riverbed Service Delivery Platform, which is designed to enable service providers to deliver network-as-a-service, with increased flexibility and speed. With the aid of the Service Delivery Platform, service providers will be able to bring in new services, make sure those services are delivered as planned, give their customers the ability to scale services up and down on demand, and expand into new areas such as IoT and Edge Compute.

Recently, Cincinnati Bell Business (CBB) and CBTS launched a fully managed network-as-a-service (NaaS) solution that is offering customers a scalable, simple method to offload complex tasks of expanding, maintaining, supporting, and securing a commercial network. Cincinnati Bell Business and CBTS through network-as-a-service allows customers to control the power to deliver a fully managed network with security, monitoring, cloud integration, switching, Wi-Fi, management, and SD-WAN. For equipment and support, customers are required to pay a single, predictable monthly price.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Regional Outlook

The global network-as-a-service market can be geographically segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. In 2015, North America was the leading regional market; however this region is expected to witness a decline in market share to some extent over the said period owing to the rising lucrativeness of Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is a promising regional market for NaaS and is projected to grow further over the forecast period. This region’s growth can be attributed to certain factors such as development activities in emerging economies such as India and China, which require efficient IT services and systems, coupled with sprawling broadband penetration and the emergence of local players.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Competitive Analysis

The global network-as-a-service market is still an emerging one. However, it is projected to grow tremendously during the forecast period. The competition is expected to get intense with the inclusion of innovations in technology, new vendors, and commercial partnerships.

The leading players operating in the market are Talari Networks, Cisco, Aerohive Networks, CloudGenix, HP, Intellipath, Netcraftsmen, Pertino, Silver Peak Systems, VeloCloud, Fatpipe Networks, Viptela, IBM, Akamai Technologies, Juniper Networks, Aryaka Networks, and VMware.

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Drivers and Restrains

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Segment Analysis

Global Network-as-a-Service Market: Regional Analysis

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Network-as-a-Service Market:

