Multi-mode Laser Diode Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019 – 2027

The global multi-mode laser diode market is fragmented, with several manufacturers accounting for a moderate market share. Prominent players operating in the global market are focusing on technological advancements and hence, they are increasing their investments in research and development activities. Moreover, manufacturers are entering into partnerships for the development of innovative products.

Key players operating in the global multi-mode laser diode market are:

NICHIA CORPORATION

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Ushio Opto Semiconductors, Inc.

Egismos Technology Corporation

Coherent, Inc.

Sharp Corporation

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation

TOPTICA Photonics AG

Global Multi-mode Laser Diode Market: Research Scope

Global Multi-mode Laser Diode Market, by Type

Fiber-coupled

Free Space

Global Multi-mode Laser Diode Market, by Wavelength

UV (200–389 nm)

Violet (390–419 nm)

Blue (420–499 nm)

Green (500–559 nm)

Red (620–699 nm)

IR (700–2,150 nm)

Global Multi-mode Laser Diode Market, by End-user

Material Processing

Optics & Photonics

Defense & Sensing

Bio-medical & Life Sciences

Metrology

Others

Global Multi-mode Laser Diode Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

