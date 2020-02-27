Micro Irrigation Systems Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2026

The Micro Irrigation Systems market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Micro Irrigation Systems market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is predicted to be the most attractive region in the global micro irrigation systems market in terms of absolute and incremental dollar opportunity and all major companies are highly advised to cater to the discerning needs of countries in this volatile region. The two nations to focus the maximum attention on would be the billion people strong behemoths of China and India. China has only 10% of its agricultural land under micro irrigation systems and it represents the single largest opportunity. In neighbouring India, the percentage of agricultural land under micro irrigation is even less, making the region an area of assured growth in the micro irrigation systems market for some time to come. Farmers in the APEJ micro irrigation systems market with decent water and energy supplies could be hesitant to shift away from their conventional, tried-and-tested farming methods. The farmers typically have well-set surface irrigation and may not even be aware of the micro irrigation systems market. There could also be scepticism or distrust towards new technology and this is likely to hamper adoption and revenue growth in the regional market.

India the most important country in the APEJ micro irrigation systems market

From a market value of over US$ 480 Mn in 2016, the India micro irrigation systems market is projected to be worth almost US$ 2.4 Bn by the end of 2027, registering a 15.4% CAGR. India should show the highest growth rate, making it a market that players in the micro irrigation systems market would be unwise to ignore.

The Micro Irrigation Systems market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Micro Irrigation Systems market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter's Five Forces analyses.

