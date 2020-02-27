Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market By Top Key Players, Size, Segmentation, Projection, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

The report titled, “Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Report, History and Forecast 2018-2026” has been recently published by TMRR. The authors of the report have done extensive study of the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market keeping in mind the key aspects such as growth determinants, opportunities, challenges, restraints, and market developments. This analysis will enrich the ability of the companies involved in the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market to make precise decisions. The report also emphasizes on the current and future trends in the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market, which may bode well for the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market in the coming years. Impact of the driving factors on the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market growth has been mapped by the report. Besides, factors that are likely to challenge the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market growth in the years to come are discussed by the industry experts in the report.

The report thoroughly reviews the manufacturers operating in the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market. It offers figures pertaining to revenue, productions, and market share to provide a 360-degree view of it. They have used SWOT analysis to assess internal strengths, weaknesses, external opportunities, and threats. This is expected to help readers understand finer nuances of the market. This research report is presented in such a way that it helps a reader comprehend the market in wider aspects. In order to fulfil that goal, the researchers have divided the report into various chapters. It will provide readers with accurate and exact information, necessary for complete understanding of the market.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=6233&source=atm

Notable Developments

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market has been a witness to many changes in the industry over the last few years. These market developments hint at a trend and future course of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In May 2019, France-based specialty chemicals and advanced materials firm Arkema SA acquired ArrMaz Custom Chemicals, Inc. The latter is US-based leading specialty surfactants for infrastructure, mining, and crop nutrition. This acquisition is likely to reinforce the position of technical polymers, adhesives, and performance additives. The transaction is likely to better the geographical reach of Arkema SA and diversify its product portfolio.

Some of the leading market players of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market are

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Sasol Solvents

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

PetroChina Company Limited

Arkema S.A

Maruzen Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market: Growth Drivers

Increased Demand from the Paints and Coatings Industry to Bolster Demand

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is primarily driven by the expansion of the paints and coatings industry. This industry is one of the major end use segments of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market. Methyl ethyl ketone is an excellent solvent when it comes to the paints and coatings sector. Construction industry is one of the leading consumers of the paints and coatings products.

Augmented spending on the construction activities together with rapid expansion of the automobile industry, particularly in the developing parts of the world has led to increased demand for paints and coatings. The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is likely to be driven by the high demand for powder coatings in electronics and automobiles industries. Methyl ethyl ketone finds wide use in the making of powder coatings.

In addition, growth in the adhesive and printing ink industry is also likely to favor growth of the global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market over the tenure of assessment, from 2019 to 2029. Methyl ethyl ketone is extensively used as a solvent of choice in the printing industry due to the properties of the product. Properties such as excellent adhesion with substrates like glass, plastics, and metal is expected to favor its uptake. In addition, quick drying property of methyl ethyl ketone is also likely to emerge as another growth promoting factor for the market.

Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market: Regional Outlook

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is split into the leading regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market over the tenure of assessment, thanks to the rising demand for the product from countries like Thailand, Indonesia, India, and China. Increased demand from adhesives and printing ink for use in both commercial and residential building constructions in these countries is estimated to spur growth of the regional market.

The global methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) market is segmented as:

By Application

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Adhesives

The researchers have covered the various product type, end user, and application segments in the Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Report. They have studied the varieties of products available in the market. Assessment of investments and innovation in these products has also been mentioned in complete detail. The application segment also receives spotlight through evaluation of possible usages of products.

The regions covered in the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Report includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, North America, South America, and Europe. The research report analyses all the factors augmenting each regional market. It provides the historic, current, and forecast figures for them. Changing government policies and political volatility have been discussed at great length in this chapter to offer clarity.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=D&rep_id=6233&source=atm

Highlights of the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Report

Accurate market size and CAGR forecasts for the period 2019-2025

Identification and in-depth assessment of growth opportunities in key segments and regions

Detailed company profiling of top players of the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market

Exhaustive research on innovation and other trends of the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Comprehensive analysis of important growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and growth prospects.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market:

At what CAGR, the Global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market will expand from 2020 – 2026?

What will be the worth of the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market by the end of 2026?

How can I get company profiles of the top ten players of the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market?

What are the key growth strategies of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market Players?

By End-Use, which segment would exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What are the market values/growth % of emerging countries?

Which market holds the maximum market share of the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market?

By Application, which segment is expected to dominate the market by the end of 2026?

Customize This Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=CR&rep_id=6233&source=atm