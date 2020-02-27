Medical Recruitment Market to Reach US$ 11,435.1 Mn at a CAGR of 3.2% in 2027

“The global wound irrigation solutions market expected to be US$ 1,580.14 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 2,153.51 Mn by 2027. “

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several advancements in the field of medical devices due to the prevalence of diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers and associations supporting wound care treatment.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006465/

Company Profiles

C.R Bard (BD)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

ConvaTec Group PLC

Schülke & Mayr (AIR LIQUIDE)

Smith & Nephew

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Medline Industries, Inc.

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Coloplast Group

Rising Number Of Road Accidents

The road accidents are the leading traumatic events that helps to upsurge the market for wound irrigation solutions worldwide. Across the world, the traffic and the roads are shared by cars, buses, trucks, motorcycles, mopeds, pedestrians, animals, taxis, and other modes of travel. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data published in 2016, stated that road accidents injuries lead to a substantial economic burden on the lower and middle-income countries. For instance, it was expected that the approximate cost of US$ 518 billion across the globe and near around US$ 65 billion in the lower income and middle-income countries.

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006465/

The road accidents injuries cause the open bone fracture in the different parts of the body. Also, other conditions that caused injuries include the people who experience spinal cord paralysis, head brain injuries, facial disfigurement, wrist & arm injuries, and more. In order to remove bacteria from contaminated tissues, the injuries are first treated with debridement by irrigation of a wound surface with irrigation solutions. At present, among all the irrigation solutions, povidone iodine, normal saline, amikacin are widely used in the hospitals.

When performed properly, wound irrigation can enhance wound healing by reducing infection and its attendant morbidities. The wound irrigation is a vital part of wound management and it is the single greatest intervention in wound care that can reduce the risk of infection. Thus, increasing rate of road accidents helps to increase the growth of the wound irrigation solutions market in the forecast period.

Product Insights

The global wound irrigation solutions market by product was led by wetting agents, antiseptics and topical antibiotics. In 2018, wetting agents segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the antiseptics segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming year.

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.