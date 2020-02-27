Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: Soaring Demand Assures Motivated Revenue Share During 2019-2027

Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry. The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers. There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment. competitive landscape has been included in the report which covers companies active in the LPG business. Value chain analysis and Porter's five forces model provide a clear understanding regarding the market dynamics of the LPG market.

The high level analysis provides detailed insights into the business of LPG producers, distributors and retailers globally. Major drivers, restraints and opportunities of the LPG market are analyzed in detail with supporting graphs and tables. Market attractiveness analysis for the LPG market is based on geography. In the market attractiveness analysis, the LPG industry is analyzed regionally and ranked based on a number of parameters that directly impact the attractiveness of the market. Key source segments for the LPG market are crude oil refining, associated gas processing, and non-associated gas processing. For the LPG market, production from unconventional methods has been incorporated in the non-associated gas processing segment.

Key end-users for LPG are residential/commercial, petrochemical and refinery, industrial, transportation and others. The report analysis the LPG market across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment. The regional data comprises both production and demand data for LPG. While the production figures have been sub-segmented in the source analysis, the end-user analysis has sub-segmented the consumption volumes. Key market participants in the LPG business include ExxonMobil, UGI Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.

The largest share of LPG is produced from crude oil refining. Other sources of producing LPG are from non-associated gas and associated gas processing. Unconventional gas has recently emerged as a commercially viable source of LPG production, and has been accounted for in the non-associated gas category. The Middle East is currently the largest producer of LPG, and is likely to remain so in the future with most of the production coming from the non-associated gas category. The U.S. also emerged as a net exporter of LPG in 2012 and supplies are likely to soar with the increasing production of LPG from shale gas. The non-associated gas category is likely to show the most attractive growth rate for LPG production in the future.

LPG finds the maximum use in the residential and commercial sector. Asia-Pacific was the largest consumer of LPG in 2013 with countries such as China and India accounting for a significant portion of the consumption. Large rural populations in Asia-Pacific are likely to be one of the major demand drivers for LPG consumption in the future. A similar scenario can also be observed in the Latin American countries and in Africa. LPG is mostly used in the residential and commercial sector as a cooking fuel. Other uses include heating and lighting. One of the fastest growing end user applications for LPG is Autogas. Both Europe and certain countries of the Asia-Pacific have displayed strong adoption rates for Autogas in the past. Large petrochemical complexes planned in China and the Middle East is likely to bolster LPG consumption as feedstock. An imminent increase in LPG consumption by the midstream sector is likely to be observed in the future. Although refinery shutdowns are being observed around Europe, refining capacity additions in Russia and the Asia-Pacific countries of China and India are likely to increase consumption of LPG as a refinery feedstock.

LPG Market: Source Analysis

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

LPG Market: End User Analysis

Residential/Commercial

Petrochemical and Refinery

Industrial

Transportation

Others

LPG Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South & Central America

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in 2019 and 2015.

Chapter 3, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 12, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.