LCP Connectors Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2019 – 2027

Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market

The global LCP connectors market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:

TE Connectivity Ltd.

3M Company

OMRON Corporation

Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Axon' Cable

RTP Company

HARTING Technology Group

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited

Cinch Connectivity Solutions

Polyplastics Co. Ltd

Solvay SA and Molex Inc.

Global LCP Connectors Market: Research Scope

Global LCP Connectors Market, by Connector Type

Heavy-duty Power Connectors

Rectangular Connectors

Backplane Connectors

Memory Connectors

FFC, FPC Connectors

Card Edge Connectors

Fiber Optic Connectors

Circular Connectors

Modular Connectors

Solid-state Lighting Connectors

D-shaped Connectors

Coaxial Connectors

Power Connectors

Others

Global LCP Connectors Market, by Application

Electrical & Electronics (E&E)

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Others

Global LCP Connectors Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



