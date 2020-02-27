Laboratory-Developed Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunology, Critical Care, Microbiology, Haematology, Others), Application

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Feb 27,2020 – Laboratory developed testing (LDTs) is used to measure or detect a wide variety of analytes such as proteins, chemical compounds like glucose or cholesterol, or DNA, in a sample taken from a human body. Some LDTs are comparatively simple tests that measure single analytes, such as a test that measures the level of sodium. Some other LDTs are complex and may measure or detect one or more analytes.

The laboratory-developed testing market is anticipated to grow due to rising demand for healthcare for chronic illnesses like cancer, and diabetes. However, lack of physical activity amidst a jungle of concrete, and unhealthy consumption of foods is restraining the market growth. Moreover, low cost of establishing testing centers, the growing preference of patients against hospitalization due to high costs, is expected to benefit the growth of the market in the forecast period.

The laboratory-developed testing market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. Based on type the market is segmented as clinical biochemistry, molecular diagnostics, immunology, critical care, microbiology, haematology and others. On the basis of application the market is categorized as hospitals laboratory, specialty diagnostic centers, clinical research organizations, academic institutes and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in laboratory-developed testing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The laboratory-developed testing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting laboratory-developed testing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the laboratory-developed testing market in these regions.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Laboratory-Developed Testing Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Laboratory-Developed Testing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Laboratory-Developed Testing Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Laboratory-Developed Testing Market Overview

5.2 Global Laboratory-Developed Testing Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Laboratory-Developed Testing Market

