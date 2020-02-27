Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019 to 2029

Global Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Key Factors Shaping Growth of the Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market

Growing production of functional foods in response to shifting customer preference for personal health and well-being has been favoring application of IMO as a key ingredient in an array of products. This falls in line with the increasing traction for nutrition-rich processed food.

Prebiotics continue to gain high popularity as beneficial for human gut health and immune system, in turn rubbing off on the demand for IMO. Sensing the potential growth in this aspect, F&B producers are substantially leveraging the functionality of isomalto-oligosaccharide as low carb sweetener.

High traction of fiber-rich ingredients in line with the growing health & wellness trend, has meant that consumer spending on health food products is witnessing a rise, devoid of the cost. IMO manufacturers are expected to significantly benefit from growing preference for healthy food.

Sales of isomalto-oligosaccharide continue to gain momentum on account of the onward and upward demand for clean label ingredients in dietary supplements, and bakery & confectionery products. As food manufacturers continue to adopt ‘clean-label’ as the new norm, to attract a wider pool of consumers, demand for IMO will gain an uptick in the foreseeable future.

Increasing awareness about the consequences of unhealthy eating has led to a significant shift in consumer preference for trans-fat products in recent years. Sensing the potential lucrativeness of low trans-fat products, food manufacturers are increasingly adopting low fat and low calorie prebiotics and sweeteners in offerings, thereby creating a significant demand for IMO.

Key Challenges in the Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market

Pervasive permeation of probiotics as health supplements, backed by successful marketing activities, has overshadowed the prebiotics landscape, tugging sales of IMO as a consequence.

High dose of isomalto oligosaccharide has been associated with adverse health impacts. The FDA recommends a maximum of 30 grams per day consumption of IMO. This is expected to pose a negative influence on growth of the IMO market.

Food & Beverage Industry – A Vital Revenue Pocket for IMO Producers

There has been a significant surge in the demand for functional foods in recent years, which in turn has favored development and adoption of plant-based, functional ingredients. IMO has gained a notable traction as a key functional ingredient among food producers, in light of its compatibility with the clean-label trend, and reduced sugar and fat content. The study finds that food & beverage industry accounts for ~60% sales of IMO worldwide. Growing consumer awareness about prebiotics and associated health outcomes, will have a notable influence on sales of IMO in the foreseeable future.

Isomalto-oligosaccharide Market – Research Methodology

An accurate methodology and holistic approach lay the foundation of the valuable insights mentioned in the isomalto-oligosaccharide market. The Fact.MR study presents detailed information pertaining to the growth projections of isomalto-oligosaccharide industry and a systematic breakdown of the determinants that are shaping the growth of the market.

An in-depth primary and secondary research has been performed to include incisive insights into the forecast analysis of isomalto-oligosaccharide market. The report on isomalto-oligosaccharide market has also gone through pre-publish validation tunnels to guarantee the uniqueness of the key insights and information presented in the report.

