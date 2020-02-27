Industrial Vacuum Cleaners Market – Recent Developments in the Market’s Competitive Landscape American Vacuum Company, Comac S.P.A., Diversey Inc., Eureka Forbes

Industrial vacuum cleaners are the cleaning machines mainly used in cleaning larger areas or commercial purposes. These are the optimal solution for cleaning, maintenance, and production automation that are helpful for cleaning and removal of hazardous fumes and dust. These are primarily used in areas with dust-sensitive machinery, clean room facilities, and laboratories. Industrial vacuum cleaners are a feasible alternative for manual cleaning which efficiently cleans industrial areas with lesser time as compared to traditional methods of cleaning.

The increase in adoption of industrial vacuum cleaners in numerous industries and a surge in health & safety policies in the commercial sector are driving the global industrial vacuum cleaners market. However, high machinery cost and heavy structure of the cleaners may restrain the growth of this market. Whereas, the economic viability of these vacuum cleaners along with an increase in demand from emerging economies are expected to provide a substantial growth opportunity for market players in the global industrial vacuum cleaners market.

The reports cover key developments in the industrial vacuum cleaners market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Industrial vacuum cleaners market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for industrial vacuum cleaners in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the industrial vacuum cleaners market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the industrial vacuum cleaners market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

American Vacuum Company

Comac S.P.A.

Diversey Inc.

Eureka Forbes

Exair Corporation

Kaercher

Nederman Holding AB

Numatic International Ltd.

Suiden Co., Ltd.

Tennant Company

The report analyzes factors affecting the industrial vacuum cleaners market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the industrial vacuum cleaners in these regions.

