Industrial and Commercial LED Lighting Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2025

A light-emitting diode (LED) is a semiconductor light source that converts electrical energy directly into light energy. These devices are often used in lamps as a replacement of incandescent light sources. Some LEDs are called infrared-emitting diodes (IRED), emitting infrared (IR) energy, which is greater than or equal to 830 nm. An LED consists of two elements of processed material called N-type semiconductors and P-type semiconductors, which are placed in direct contact to forms a region called P–N junction.

Factors such as high demand of cost-effective and energy-saving LED lighting, government campaign towards LED adoption to curb cost and pollution, and increase in need for replacing traditional lighting are expected to fuel growth of the industrial and commercial LED lighting market. However, voltage sensitivity and temperature dependence are expected to hinder the market growth. Conversely, surge in need for smart lighting is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market globally.

The global industrial and commercial LED lighting market size is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into LED lamps and LED fixtures. The applications covered in this report include indoor lighting and outdoor lighting. The end users discussed in this study are industrial and commercial. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The Key players profiled in the report include Eaton Corporation Plc, Cree Inc., Deco Enterprises, Inc., Dialight Plc, Osram Licht Ag, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Corporation, Zumtobel Group Ag, and Syska. These key players have adopted strategies such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL LED LIGHTING MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

• LED Lamps

• LED Fixture

BY APPLICATION

• Indoor Lightning

• Outdoor Lightning

BY END USER

• Industrial

• Commercial

BY REGION

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

