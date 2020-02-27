India Optical Fiber and Accessories Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players – Research Forecasts to 2026

The purpose of this rich study presented by Facto Market Insights is to elaborate the various market projections impacting the India optical fiber and accessories market during the period until 2026. Readers will get to access vital information associated to market size, revenue share and regional outlook, so as to decipher the various projections related to the target market. Furthermore, the contribution of leading market players would surely be investigated and carefully presented.

The India optical fiber and accessories market size was valued at $461.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $1.66 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. An optical fiber is a transparent and flexible fiber made by drawing glass or plastic, which is used to transmit light. The optical fiber has wide usages in fiber-optic communications, where they allow transmission over longer distances and at higher bandwidths than wire cables. The adoption of fiber optic cables to send signals with less amount of loss has increased over the period, which drives the growth of the market. The Optical Fiber Accessories Market was valued at $303.2 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach $741.9 million by 2026, growing at CAGR of 11.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Growth in need for fast and improved networking & network services and an increase in broadband connections in developing economies are anticipated to be the major drivers of the India optical fiber and accessories market. Moreover, rising demand for optical communication and sensing applications for different purposes, pressing demand for optical fiber cable (ofC) in the IT & telecom sector, increasing internet penetration, and surging adoption of fiber to the home (FTTH) connectivity are expected to drive the optical fiber industry growth.

However, high installation cost and enhanced adoption of wireless communication systems are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in government investments in fiber optic network cable (ofC network) infrastructures is expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Fiber Optic Cable

• Fiber Optic Cable Accessories

• Copper Cable

• Copper Cable Accessories

BY CABLE CATEGORY

CAT5

• CAT5E

• CAT6

• CAT6A

• CAT7

• CAT8

• Others

BY END USE

Data Center

• LAN Residential

• Enterprise

• Government

• Telecommunication

• Others

BY REGION

North

• South

• East

• West

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Sterlite Technologies Limited

• Finolex Cables Limited

• Birla Cable Limited (MP Birla Group)

• Vindhya Telelinks Limited (MP Birla Group)

• Universal Cables Limited (MP Birla Group)

• Polycab India Limited

• Gupta Power Infrastructure Limited

• KEC International Limited

• Apar Industries Limited

• Aksh Optifibre Limited

