India Heat Exchangers Market to Witness Stellar CAGR During the Forecast Period 2018-2026

In order to dissert the market scenario prevailing across the India heat exchangers sector, Facto Market Insights has evenly presented a new examination titled India heat exchangers market, to its extensive online database. The research report unveil crucial dynamics related to the concerned market across diverse geographic segments, together with in-depth knowledge about the various opportunities expected to shape the future status of the India heat exchangers market. Readers can gather prime facets connected to the target market which includes product, end-use and application; assisting them to draw conclusions out of this intelligent research report.

The India heat exchangers market accounted for $454.4 million in 2018, and is anticipated to reach $890.0 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. Heat exchanger is a system designed to efficiently transfer energy between two or more fluids.

The production of heat exchangers is a highly labor-intensive process, attributable to the long welding hours. Thus, heat exchangers are preferably manufactured in India, owing to the availability of cheap labor, which is a major factor that drives the growth of the India heat exchangers market. Only the standard products are manufactured in India as of now; however, in the future, custom-made heat exchangers are anticipated to be produced. However, high cost of raw materials used for the manufacture of shell & tube heat exchangers is expected to inhibit the growth of the market.

The India heat exchangers market is segmented based on type, material of construction, and end-user industry. Depending on type, the market is categorized into shell & tube, plate & frame, air cooled, microchannel, and others. The materials of construction covered in the study include carbon steel, stainless steel, nickel, and others. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is classified into chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, HVACR, food & beverage, power generation, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

Shell & Tube

Plate & Frame

Air-Cooled

Microchannel

Others

By End-User Industry

Chemical

Petrochemical

Oil & Gas

HVACR

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Others

By Material of Construction

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Nickel

Others

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

Alfa Laval

• Danfoss

• Heatex Industries Limited

• HRS Process Systems Ltd.

• Kelvion Holding GmbH

• KGC Engineering Projects Pvt. Ltd.

• REX Heat Exchanger (REX)

• Radiant Heat Exchanger Pvt. Ltd.

• Tranter

• Universal Heat Exchangers Limited

