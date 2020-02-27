Increasing Prospects of Refrigerated Trailer Market by 2027 – Great Dane Trailers, Kogel Trailer, Lamberet Refrigerated, Montracon, Randon Implementos

A refrigerated trailer is a trailer that allows for climate-controlled storage. Increasing demand for frozen food among the end-user raises demand for the refrigerated trailer market. The number of applications such as bakery, dairy, beverage, fruit and vegetable, meat products, and others needs to be transported from one place to another. Hence rising demand for the refrigerated trailer market. Increasing the adoption of ready-to-eat food and growing expansion of cold chain capacity fuels the growth of the refrigerated trailer market.

Leading Refrigerated Trailer Market Players:

– Fahrzeugwerk Bernard KRONE GmbH

– Gray & Adams Ltd.

– Great Dane Trailers, Inc.

– Kogel Trailer GmbH & Co. KG

– Lamberet Refrigerated SAS

– Montracon Ltd.

– Randon Implementos

– Schmitz Cargobull AG.

– Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company

– Wabash National Commercial Trailer Product

The refrigerated trailer offers more space than refrigerated trucks hence the adoption of the refrigerated trailer increasing globally. Rising demand and consumption of processed food. Additionally, the growing demand for packaged food is driving the growth of the refrigerated trailer market. Implementation of strict norms by the government about food safety and reduce food wastage creates a significant demand for the refrigerated trailer market. The expansion of food industries in Asia and Africa region is one of the factors which likely fuels the market growth of the refrigerated trailer market.

The “Global Refrigerated trailer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the refrigerated trailer industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview refrigerated trailer market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user and geography. The global refrigerated trailer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading refrigerated trailer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the refrigerated trailer market.

The global refrigerated trailer market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user. On the basis of product type the market is segmented as frozen food, chilled food. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as dairy, fruits and vegetables, meat and sea food, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global refrigerated trailer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The refrigerated trailer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting refrigerated trailer market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the refrigerated trailer market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the refrigerated trailer market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from refrigerated trailer market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for refrigerated trailer in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the refrigerated trailer market.

