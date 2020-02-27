IBM Watson Services Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2025

Global IBM Watson Services Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

Fundamental Shortcomings to Confine Growth Potential

IBM Watson services involve time-intensive laborious training, with the need for experts to feed enormous quantity of well-organized data into the platform for drawing insightful conclusions. Additionally, it can draw conclusions based only on body of data that it has been or being trained on. “Well-organized” requirement is a key challenge confining penetration of IBM Watson services, as unprepared sets of data are typically insufficient.

Another drawback of IBM Watson is its inability to make connections with different corpora, which in turn makes gleaning even basic insights challenging. Training Watson on oncology has been seen to provide no insights on heart disease – a limitation that drastically constrains its deployment in clinical settings.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

